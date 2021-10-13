How to unlock the Jawson Brody achievement in Far Cry 6

The Jawson Brody achievement is a fun challenge in Far Cry 6. Out of 53 achievements, this one is the best because it requires players to blow up a shark. The whole thing causes a massive explosion. There isn't a better feeling than blowing things up in the game world. Better still, when the object is peculiar.

This Far Cry 6 achievement is best done early because it can be difficult after players have crossed a certain point in the game. Nonetheless, you could always go shark hunting later on.

Easiest way to unlock Jawson Brody in Far Cry 6

Jose's Villa on the map in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Players are in luck if the Napoleon El Pequeno mission isn't complete yet in Far Cry 6. This mission is the easiest way to unlock the Jawson Brody achievement.

The mission takes place pretty early. It can be obtained after talking to Camilo "Estada" Montero at the Montero Farm. Make your way through the campaign up to this point.

Once you are on the Napoleon El Pequeno mission, travel to Jose's Villa. It is located on a small island. Follow the map marker here and explore the location to find a pool.

The shark at Jose's Villa (Image via Ubisoft)

Inside that pool will be Jose's pet shark. The shark is confined to a small area of the pool. This means it can't swim away when you send an explosive towards it.

This is why it is the easiest method to unlock this Far Cry 6 achievement. Just stand next to the pool and send some grenades or shoot an RPG right at the shark. The fish is captive prey.

If this mission has already been completed, the shark will not be in the pool when you travel to Jose's Villa. Instead, you need to head to the coast and hope for some steady sharks.

YouTuber PS5Trophies did a deep dive on where you can locate a bull shark hunting spot near the shore. If you've already done the mission, you can follow that method.

