What's the difference between Action mode and Story mode in Far Cry 6?

At the start of Far Cry 6, players must decide whether they will jump into the Action mode or Story mode.

Action and Story work as the difficulty settings in Far Cry 6. There isn't an Easy, Medium or Hard level of play for those traveling across Yara; instead, just two simple options are given.

The selection all depends on how a player wants to tackle the campaign of Far Cry 6. Action mode will be the most commonly used setting for jumping straight into battle while Story mode prioritizes a story-based experience.

This article details what both modes entail for players.

How do Action mode and Story mode differ in Far Cry 6?

Action mode is where most players familiar with the series will enter their Far Cry 6 journey. It will be challenging. Enemies will do serious damage and healing will need to be done often.

Far Cry 6 can be a difficult shooter. There are obstacles to overcome and insane strategies need to be put together for success. That is what will come with Action mode.

Story mode, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. There is still the risk of death and defeat, but it is much less likely compared to Action mode. Far Cry 6 players can enjoy the story at their own pace.

The player's character will take less damage and heal much faster. Story mode will ensure there are no frustrating battles and simply focus on the revolution in Yara being told.

Which mode should you choose for Far Cry 6?

The first choice in the game is to select either Action mode or Story mode. Which one is entirely up to the player. It all depends on how they want to play Far Cry 6. Neither is a good or bad option.

Players may want to put their FPS skills to the test and go with Action mode. Maybe they want to relax and soak in the background of the game and its lore in Story mode. Both options are possible.

The best part is that players don't have to stick with one during their Far Cry 6 playthrough. They are able to go to the Options menu, select Gameplay and switch between Action and Story at any time.

