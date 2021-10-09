How to complete the Du or Die quest in Far Cry 6

One of the most talked about missions from the recently released Far Cry 6 is known as 'Du or Die.'

Du or Die is a Far Cry 6 quest given to you by Juan Cortez. It is unlocked after completing the 'Juan of a Kind' mission. Just walk up to Juan near the workbench, speak with him, and you'll receive it.

Once Du or Die is activated, you will have a handful of objectives to complete across the island of Yara. It all starts with meeting another NPC in Far Cry 6, a contact of Juan's.

Far Cry 6 guide: Here's how to complete the Du or Die quest

Juan Cortez in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Follow the marker through the jungle to meet Juan's contact. There will be blue arrows leading the way to the contact, known as Raiza. Raiza advises that you need to steal some depleted uranium.

Walk with Raiza to learn about bribing. Bribe the soldier you come across to learn about some weapon caches. Killing this Far Cry 6 soldier won't reward you or penalize you.

The player being shown Fort Quito by Raiza. (Image via Ubisoft)

Continue with Raiza to the top of a tower as you learn about scouting. You will receive a parachute to help you get into Fort Quito. Jump from the tower and glide down to the fort.

You can enter the fort from a zipline to the south, an underground tunnel to the north, or by simply busting in the front door guns blazing. Whichever way you choose, climb the stairs near the locked armory door to get the key.

Return to the locked door, open it with the key, and retrieve the depleted uranium from a cache found inside. Exit Fort Quito and follow the marker back to Juan. Deliver the uranium to him.

The depleted uranium cache. (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read

Juan will provide you with some of the deadliest weapons in Far Cry 6 after receiving the uranium. Now, head to the workbench nearby and build the marked gadget for your Supremo.

Once you have done that, you will be notified that the mission is completed. You'll receive XP, the Tostador, and Exterminador for finishing these tasks for Juan Cortez in Far Cry 6.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan