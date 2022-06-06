What time will Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 9 air on FX and Hulu? Details explored

FX's Mayans MC Season 4 premiered on April 19, 2022, to positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The ninth episode of the season is set to air on June 7, 2022.

Not much has been revealed about the penultimate episode of the season, except for a short promo. However, viewers can expect an intense hour packed with a lot of action that wonderfully sets the stage for the finale.

Read further ahead to learn about the release time, plot, cast and other details about the upcoming episode.

Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 9 release time on FX and Hulu, plot and other details

Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 9 will air on FX on June 7, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET and is expected to arrive on Hulu a day later.

All episodes aired so far are available on Hulu. The finale is set to premiere a week later, on June 14, 2022.

In the eighth episode, titled The Righteous Wrath of an Honorable Man, Felipe was devastated to find out about Gaby's death. Meanwhile, Alvarez and Mayans started thinking about the next move to destroy the Sons of Anarchy.

Elsewhere, in a shocking turn of events, Canche was killed by EZ. The episode ended on a cliffhanger following the shocking revelation that Soledad had abducted Miguel Galindo. Hopefully, the answer to that and much more will be found in the penultimate episode, The Calling of Saint Matthew.

A short promo was earlier released by the makers. It promises a lot of action and further raises anticipation for the season finale.

The episode is directed by Brett Dos Santos and penned by Gerald Cuesta and Sara Price. A short synopsis of the episode reads:

''A proposed alliance promises to return the M.C. to its former glory.''

So far, the series has received positive reviews from critics, with many of them comparing it favorably to the original Sons of Anarchy.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

''Set in a post-Jax Teller world, "Mayans MC" sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity.''

Mayans MC cast

Mayans MC stars JD Pardo in the lead role of EZ Reyes. As an actor, Pardo has appeared in a wide range of television shows, including F9, NBC's Revolution, Hidden Palms, Drive and many more. Pardo's film credits include The Burning Plain, which also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Basinger, and Charlize Theron; and Lifetime's A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story.

Apart from Pardo, Mayans MC stars several other actors in pivotal roles, including:

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo

Michael Irby as Obispo "Bishop" Losa

Carla Baratta as Luisa "Adelita" Espina

Richard Cabral as Johnny "El Coco" Cruz

The series is created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. As of now, it is yet to be renewed for a fifth season and hasn't been canceled either.

With Season 4 set to conclude this week, fans can soon expect more clarity on the future of the show.

Don't miss Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 9 on FX on June 7, 2022, at 10 PM ET.

