What time will Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiere on FX and Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about the show

The much-awaited fourth season of Mayans M.C. is all set to make its debut on FX on April 19, 2022. The spinoff to FX's acclaimed Sons of Anarchy will take a darker turn in the upcoming season, according to showrunner Elgin James. The first two episodes of the show will premiere back-to-back on FX, starting at 10.00 pm ET.

Fans of the show were left hanging after a hooking third season finale, which aired on May 11, 2022. The network recently released a vibrant trailer for the upcoming season, which teases stylistic and graphic aspects of the series. There have also been certain additions to the cast list, including Frankie Loyal Joseph Lucero.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 promo: A giant clash of gangs?

The teaser for the upcoming season is not exactly composed of real shots from the show, but rather a stylized video depicting a gang war between the Mayans M.C and The Sons of Anarchy. It also shows a biker ride down in a dramatic fashion and eventually crashing into an invisible force.

The upcoming season will pick up from season three's finale and continue the story of EZ (JD Pardo) as he dives deeper into the dark and scary world of biker gangs. According to the logline, a war will break out in Santo Padre in the first episode.

Speaking about the fourth season, Elgin James commented:

"This season, we dealt with consequences, and I think we’re going to continue to. I think everything is going to continue to spiral…So much of EZ and Gaby’s story was the story of me and my wife, who started dating me when I was still in the gang."

He continued:

So, [with] where he will go now, it’s like I’m exploring what would have happened if she had left if she didn’t have the patience that she had if she hadn’t given me a second chance

With this storyline, this season will be very personal to Elgin James.

J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, and Edward James Olmos will return to play their regular characters in Mayans M.C. They will be joined by Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent "Rocco" Vargas.

When will Mayans M.C. air?

Mayans M.C will premiere its first two episodes on FX on April 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET, and on Hulu on April 20, 2022, at 3.00 am ET. It will also be released on Disney+ internationally.

