"I was pretty close to dying": Jeff Bridges opens up about surviving cancer and COVID 

American actor Jeff Bridges revealed that him contracting COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma left him "pretty close to dying."

In an interview with news outlet People, the 72-year-old actor opened up about the health difficulties he has faced in the last year and a half. The Big Lebowski star was diagnosed with COVID in January 2021, before the vaccines were released for the general public.

With an already compromised immune system and severe pain, the actor spent five months in the hospital and often needed supplemental oxygen.

"I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality. I had no defenses. That's what chemo does — it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing."

The actor's medical team has had success using convalescent plasma, a therapy that uses plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and has antibodies to the virus. Bridges gradually regained strength and confidence, he added.

Jeff Bridges revealed that he had cancer in 2020

Jeff Bridges first revealed his cancer diagnosis in October 2020, sharing on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Jeff Bridges @TheJeffBridges As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges stated that his cancer has been in remission since September 2021, saying in a blog post on his website that his "9" x 12" lump went down to the size of a marble."

"Covid kicked my a** pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better."

In his latest interview, Jeff Bridges expressed delight about returning to work on the forthcoming drama The Old Man.

"Who would say, 'I'd love some cancer and give me a dose of COVID? But my ability to receive all the love and give it was just heightened. Everything was turned up in the most beautiful way."

FX crime series, The Old Man is based on Thomas Perry's 2017 thriller novel of the same name and stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA officer who has spent decades living off the grid in hiding from his previous agency.

Chase finds himself on the run from Harold Harper (played by John Lithgow), the FBI's associate director for counterintelligence with whom he has a tangled relationship.

The series also stars Noor Razooky, Pej Vahdat, Faran Tahir, Iman Nazemzadeh, and Amy Brenneman and will be releasing on June 16 on FX.

