4 Top Releases on Hulu in July 2022

With the arrival of a new month, Hulu is ready to introduce an inventory of new seasons and titles.

July will be a month of fantastic summer watches, which would encompass diverse genres like action, comedy, drama as well as animation on the streaming platform.

Viewers will be greeted with new titles across the month to choose from. Let's check out some of the best upcoming releases on Hulu in the upcoming month of July.

Top Hulu Releases scheduled for July 2022

1) The Princess - July 1

The Princess (Image via Hulu)

The Princess is a dark fantasy action comedy title set to release on Hulu on July 1, 2022. The movie stars The Kissing Booth actor Joey King in the lead role of the princess who will go to any lengths to save her family.

The Princess revolves around a strong-willed princess who has been betrothed to a cruel sociopath Julius by the King. But the princess is unwilling to marry him and is subsequently arrested and locked up in a tower in her father's castle. The film follows her as she breaks free from her captors. While Julius intends to take the throne for himself after his marriage to the king's daughter, the princess rages in a fight to save herself and her family from her sociopathic suitor.

A still from The Princess (Image via Hulu)

The film is filled with raging action sequences punctuated with humor as the princess tries to break free from her predicament. It is sure to be a fantastical summer watch.

2) Maggie - July 6

Maggie (Image via Hulu)

Maggie is an American comedy-drama series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, set to release on Hulu on July 6, 2022, after moving from ABC to the streaming platform early this year. The series has 13 episodes in its first season, all of which will drop at once on Hulu, making it possible for the viewers to binge-watch the whole season.

Maggie follows the titular character Maggie, who is a psychic with the ability to see the future of her friends, family, clients, and even random people on the street. But while navigating through her dating life, she comes across a stranger and gains the ability to see into her future. With this new ability, Maggie’s search for love becomes more complex than ever as she can see the supposed outcome of her relationship with somebody.

Maggie promises to be an entertaining watch for the summer and is inspired by a 2019 short film of the same name by Tim Curcio.

3) Solar Opposites: Season 3 - July 13

Solar Opposites: Season 3 (Image via Hulu)

The widely popular American animated adult sitcom Solar Opposites will return on Hulu this summer. The show is set to premiere its complete third season on July 13, 2022, and is expected to have 11 episodes in total, with the fourth season with 12 episodes already confirmed for a 2023 release. The series is created by Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

Solar Opposites follows the story of a group of aliens from the planet Schlorp who have adopted a new life in suburban America after their home planet was destroyed by a meteor and they crash-landed on Earth. Literally alien to the new culture and planet, the schlorpians are discriminated against as they try to go by their everyday life and try to fit in their new home. They plan to one day terraform Earth into Schlorp with their pet supercomputer, Pupa.

Solar Opposites is an incredibly successful series that has been well received by the audience since it started streaming on Hulu in May 2020. It has a satirical approach to many relevant issues juxtaposed in the context of the series.

4) Not Okay - July 29

Not Okay (Image via Hulu)

Not Okay is a satirical comedy-drama movie by Searchlight Pictures set to release on Hulu on July 29, 2022. The film stars Zoey Deutch in the leading role of Danie Sanders, the "unlikeable protagonist."

The film revolves around Danie Sanders, an aspiring writer who is fed up with her boring life in America with an almost non-existent social media presence. To try her shot at fame, she lies about going to Paris on a trip and almost getting killed in the Paris terrorist attacks. But when her lies are exposed, she is condemned by the media and the public. The film follows her as she tries to cover up her lies with more lies and gets tangled in her own web of lies.

A still from Not Okay (Image via Hulu)

These are some of the top releases on Hulu that we think would be a great watch for the upcoming month of July. Be sure to check these titles out when they release.

