5 big movie releases in March 2022

Although the summer blockbuster season is still a few weeks away, one of the year's highly awaited films will be released on March 2022.

At the beginning of the month, Robert Pattinson will don the Batman suit, taking over from the likes of Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney, and will assume the role of Bruce Wayne as directed by Matt Reeves.

The Batman seems to be the most anticipated blockbuster of the month, but there are a handful of other movies worth seeing in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

The Lost City, a Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum adventure film, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, a baffling film with one of the year's greatest trailers, are among the films hitting cinemas this month.

Mentioned below are five of the big movie releases in March 2022.

Movie releases scheduled in March 2022

1) The Batman

The Batman movie to drop on March 4, 2022 with Robert Pattinson starring as Batman (Image via @thebatman/Instagram)

Robert Pattinson fans are in for a treat as The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4 with the star as Gotham City's vigilante, Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The Batman portrays the dark depths of one of DC's most dazzling characters, exploring the deeper side of the superhero alongside a steady mix of excitement and amusement that keeps fans bouncing back for more.

Although fans initially debated whether Robert Pattinson would be able to carry the character, all responses have been positive so far. Pattinson appears to be in the running for one of the greatest Batmans ever seen.

Reportedly, in a press conference, Pattinson talked about the distinctive nature of his Batman and said:

"It's kind of different to the traditional origin story as well. I mean, he doesn't go away and train and come back as a fully mastered Batman at all. He's not the traditional playboy persona as well."

EW @ErickWeber Cinema of a spectacular order, #TheBatman ’s the most artistically stunning CBM ever made, Matt Reeves wows with a sprawling detective tale showcasing the magnificence of Greig Fraser, bathing Gotham in an amber glow, Robert Pattinson owns the brooding Batman, WB has a winner—9.5 Cinema of a spectacular order, #TheBatman’s the most artistically stunning CBM ever made, Matt Reeves wows with a sprawling detective tale showcasing the magnificence of Greig Fraser, bathing Gotham in an amber glow, Robert Pattinson owns the brooding Batman, WB has a winner—9.5 https://t.co/FpZN7oVNBG

The utterly electrifying connection between Pattinson's Batman and Kravitz's Catwoman is a big part of the movie's success. Fans commented on the upcoming film's power couple and said:

Eammon Jacobs @EammonJacobs Surprise, surprise, I loved #TheBatman Robert Pattinson’s ferocious performance only elevates this pulse-pounding thriller (even if the story gets very messy at times). Also, his relationship with Selina Kyle? Yes. Just, yes. Zoe Kravitz absolutely kills it. 🦇🦇🦇🦇 Surprise, surprise, I loved #TheBatman Robert Pattinson’s ferocious performance only elevates this pulse-pounding thriller (even if the story gets very messy at times). Also, his relationship with Selina Kyle? Yes. Just, yes. Zoe Kravitz absolutely kills it. 🦇🦇🦇🦇 https://t.co/u9tqvWmvig

2) The Adam Project

Time traveler Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) journeys into the past on a quest to find his long-lost love in The Adam Project, arriving on March 11. When he meets his younger 12-year-old self, the only thing he remembers about the year is his family's home.

The Adam Project is a real treat for people who want to go backwards in time to fix mistakes or offer some consolation to their childhood self.

The movie will drop on Netflix on March 11. Viewers are recommended to expect the unpredictable because tampering with time always has adverse effects.

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm THE ADAM PROJECT directed by @ShawnLevyDirect stars @VancityReynolds as a time-traveling pilot that has to team up with his younger self and his late father ( @MarkRuffalo ) to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Also starring Jennifer Garner and @ZoeSaldana. THE ADAM PROJECT directed by @ShawnLevyDirect stars @VancityReynolds as a time-traveling pilot that has to team up with his younger self and his late father (@MarkRuffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Also starring Jennifer Garner and @ZoeSaldana. https://t.co/B20r5fscuM

On the red carpet for The Adam Project, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds teased fans with yet another Wolverine and Deadpool traverse. Fans are excited to see him reunite with Hugh Jackman in the original Netflix feature, which will premiere this March.

3) The Outfit

Mark Rylance's next big screen venture is The Outfit, releasing on March 18, in which he plays Leonard, a 1950s tailor. He recently appeared in the Netflix blockbuster Adam McKay's Don't Look Up.

The character is eerily similar to Rylance's portrayal of fictitious egotistical millionaire Peter Isherwell in McKay's catastrophic film.

The Outfit, directed and written by Graham Moore, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, stars Rylance as a Savile Row tailor escaping his traumatic history across the Atlantic.

The film, which stars Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien, is completely set in Leonard's Chicago-based business, and was filmed over the course of 24 days in the United Kingdom.

The Outfit @TheOutfitMovie



From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, To survive the night, leave no loose ends.From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, #TheOutfit is only in theaters March 18. To survive the night, leave no loose ends. ✂️From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, #TheOutfit is only in theaters March 18. https://t.co/0rGITCH3II

The Oscar-winner Moore has crafted a clever thriller — and a good platform on which to refine his directing abilities.

4) The Lost City

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock starring in the adventure movie, The Lost City (Image via @lostcitymovie/Instagram)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have set their sights on the jackpot. The two will appear in their upcoming adventure comedy The Lost City, set to release on March 23, depicting a few of their amusing interactions as they rely on each other for sustenance when on the hunt for treasures.

According to reports, The Lost City cast includes Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

The Lost City Super Bowl trailer did a good job at emphasizing Tatum and Bullock's fun connection as the unconventional lead pair.

It shows Brad Pitt's hilarious role as a handsome CIA agent, as well as a preview of Tatum's non-action hero character in the film, which is a change from his breakout roles in the Jump Street and G.I. Joe franchises.

5) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is set to release on March 25, is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schneinert's second movie.

Evelyn, a woman who, like many of us, is battling to do her yearly taxes, is at the core of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

When she discovers how to retrieve memories and abilities stored by various versions of herself across the multiverse, her mundane existence becomes something for the spectacular.

In a teaser and photographs for the film that were recently delivered, we see Yeoh turning heads and ripping it up throughout several levels of reality.

A24 @A24 Feast your googly eyes on @JamesJeanArt 's cosmic I Spy poster for the Daniels’ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Only in theaters March 25. Feast your googly eyes on @JamesJeanArt's cosmic I Spy poster for the Daniels’ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Only in theaters March 25. https://t.co/rNVZSXSiic

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24's next multiverse action thriller, unveiled a peculiar poster. The baffling and vivid graphic represents Evelyn's (Michelle Yeoh) universe as it starts to spiral into various realms.

