American Horror Stories Season 2 cast: Who is new and who's returning to the Hulu series?

The much-anticipated second season of American Horror Stories will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The horror show focuses on a different storyline in each episode, incorporating various elements of the genre.

The first season featured a number of actors in pivotal roles, including Nico Greetham and Rebecca Dayan, among many others. The second season will feature several new faces. Read further to find out more details about the cast of the horror-comedy series.

American Horror Stories season 2 cast list: Nico Greetham and others star in pivotal roles

1) Nico Greetham

Nico Greetham, who was a part of the first season of American Horror Stories, will return in the second season of the show. The actor is best known for his work on the Power Rangers Ninja Steel and The Prom. Greetham is also a part of Hulu's third season of Love, Victor.

2) Rebecca Dayan

Rebecca Dayan will also return in the show's second season. As an actress, Dayan is best known for her performance as Sister Emanuel in Maggie Betts' acclaimed drama Novitiate. She played the lead role in Netflix's biopic miniseries Halston. Her other film credits include Limitless, Tesla, Celester, Jesse Forever, and many more.

3) Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne joins the cast of American Horror Stories this season. She has appeared in numerous films and shows over the years, including Dirty Sexy Money, Shake It Up, Blended, Infamous, and many more. Thorne is also a noted singer who launched her music career with the hit 2011 single Watch Me.

4) Dominique Jackson

Model and actress Dominique Jackson is set to play a major role in one of the episodes of the horror show's second season. Jackson has previously acted in FX's Pose, wherein she played the role of the iconic Elektra Evangelista. Her other TV credits include Strut, American Gods, and many more. She also starred as Naomi in Paul Leyden's Chick Fight.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Cody Fern, Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe and Max Greenfield will also be returning this season. Judith Light, Quvenzhané Wallis and Alicia Silverstone will make their American Horror Stories debut this season.

A quick look at American Horror Stories plot

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of FX's acclaimed horror anthology show called the same. Similar to its predecessor, the show is an anthology that explores a different storyline and a different setting in each episode. The official synopsis of the series on Hulu reads:

''American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story.” The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.''

The series has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with most of them praising the storyline, performances, and humor.

Don't miss season 2 of American Horror Stories on Hulu on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far