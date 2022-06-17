Love, Victor Season 3 ending explained: Who does Victor end up with? (Spoilers)

The beloved teen drama Love, Victor bid farewell to fans with a wholesome, happy, and well-deserved ending this week. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series revolves around a high school newbie and his struggles to adjust to the new place and explore his s*xual orientation.

In the third season of Love, Victor saw Victor attempting to resolve his romantic complications with Benji and Rahim, but things got worse and became even more tangled.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Love, Victor Season 3.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 8: How does it end for all the couples?

As the third season of Love, Victor, progressed towards the end, viewers saw Benji telling Victor that he would be leaving for Creekwood to go to boarding school in Connecticut as the drama was too much. Some may feel that Victor ends up with Nick after this, especially after he comes to see Victor receive an award.

However, when Victor talked about his relationship with Benji in his speech, it made both Victor and Nick realize that there was unfinished business between them. On the other hand, Benji also learned that Victor only moved on to Nick because Benji's father told him to stay away and was upset. Victor was then seen attending the Winter Carnival solo and happily took a single ticket to ride the Ferris wheel, only to be joined by Benji.

Benji realized that his emotional trigger was never Victor and his relationship with him, but it was his parents and their pressure. While the relationship did give Benji the creeps, he still wanted to give it a go, and Victor was happy about it.

Fans of Love, Simon would have felt déjà vu as the closing scene of Love, Victor Season 3 paid homage to the film. In the movie, Simon, too, had been waiting alone for the anonymous love of his life, but when the person did not show up, Bram sat next to him. The two spoke briefly and sealed their romantic journey with a kiss.

For the other couples in Love, Victor, it all reached a sweet conclusion in the finale. Lake and Lucy got back together after realizing they loved each other. Lake even told Lucy that her mom would let her move into a nice apartment.

Mia decided to move to Palo Alto to be closer to her dad and her new baby brother. She got mad at Andrew when he assured her he would be there every weekend but soon realized she was pushing him away because she was afraid of long-distance relationships. So the two talked it out and decided to stick together.

Felix apologized to Pilar for choosing to respect her family's rules over her wishes. He told her about his loneliness and how the Salazars had been the only family he had ever known. Pilar understood where Felix was coming from and dragged him into the Salazar family photo at the Winter Carnival. However, the two did not get back together.

Despite his hopes of having a romantic relationship with Victor, Rahim realized that there was no point in competing with Benji for Victor's love. Despite upsetting Victor, the two mended their friendship and became even better friends.

While Rahim still chose to hide his s*xuality from his extended family, he remained close to and was supported by his mother. He also became good friends with Benji and found a love of his own in Connor.

At the beginning of this season of Love, Victor, Nick became good friends with Victor after he was encouraged to become friends by his mother. The two engaged in a flirtatious and lustful relationship, but it was always clear that Nick wanted to keep things casual, which was not something Victor was into.

However, Nick found himself on the same page as Victor, and the two got into a relationship. However, Victor's speech at the end of the season made Nick realize that he will never stop loving Benji. It was then followed by a break-up. However, in the finale, Nick found love on his own with Liam, a sharp-tongued peer of Victor's who he had mentored and encouraged earlier in the season.

While fans may want another season of the teen drama, they won't be returning for the same. Season 3 marked the final season of the series, and thankfully the writers gave all the characters a final moment and resolved all the lingering relationship drama. Love, Victor indeed got a happy ending.

Love, Victor bowed out with an emotional ending, sticking to its format and consistent quality. Every bit of it felt natural instead of forced or fake, highlighting essential issues surrounding the LGBTQI+ community.

Stream the final season of Love, Victor on Hulu, and Disney+. The previous seasons are also available to watch on the platform.

