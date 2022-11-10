Who is the richest celebrity from Celebrity IOU season 5? Rumored net worth explored

Celebrity IOU season 5 is set to premiere soon and will see celebrities giving back to those who have helped them achieve success. The show will be hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, and joining them will be eight celebrities all set to surprise their loved ones with a secret home renovation.

The press release of the show reads:

"HGTV’s blockbuster hit Celebrity IOU—an inspiration to legions of fans for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations—will return on Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 pm ET/PT with eight new star-studded episodes."

The HGTV show will feature celebrities who have spent years making a name for themselves and becoming some of the most recognized faces in the world. Their fan following and skills have helped them earn well-deserved amounts of money.

Cindy Crawford is the richest celebrity to appear in Celebrity IOU

The 56-year-old actor, supermodel, and businesswoman is married to Rande Gerber, a successful entrepreneur who is a co-founder of Casamigos. Their combined net worth stands at $400 million, while her stand-alone net worth is approximately $200 million.

Crawford is known as one of the “original Supermodels” and was named one of the 100 Hottest Women of All-Time by Men’s Health. The celebrity, who is set to appear in Celebrity IOU, was one of the biggest names in the fashion industry in the 80s and 90s.

She now has her own furniture and furnishings line called Cindy Crawford Home, and a cosmetic line called Meaningful Beauty that she launched in 2005.

In 1998, Cindy and Gerber purchased an oceanfront Malibu property for $1.85 million. They rented it for a couple of years at $45,000 per month before selling it in 2019 for $7.5 million. This purchase was followed by another Malibu property that they bought in 1999 for $4.8 million.

In 2015, they bought the property next door to convert the two houses into a 6-acre compound for $50.5 million. They sold half of that property for $45 million. The list of their real estate purchases is long, they previously took ownership of a Beverly Hills mansion from Ryan Tedder for $11.625 and a few others.

Other celebrities appearing on Celebrity IOU

Drew Barrymore ($125 Million)

The 47-year-old is an actor, television producer, model, film director, screenwriter, author, and producer. She started her acting journey at the young age of 6 with E.T. The Extra-terrestrial.

However, having spent her childhood in the limelight and not having the best childhood, she suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues as a teenager. Despite that, she took her recovery in her own hands and in her early 20s, she started to work on a path to get better.

She has since then appeared in multiple movies and has gained a massive fan following for herself.

Kate Hudson ($80 Million)

The 43-year-old actress and film producer first came into the limelight with her hit movie, Almost Famous. She went on to appear in multiple productions in an attempt to launch herself as a romantic comedic actor. Her other hits include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and The Four Feathers.

However, post-2006, she wanted to redefine herself and started seeking out projects that presented her in different roles.

Other celebrities to be featured in Celebrity IOU are Terry Crews ($25 million), Wilmer Valderrama ($20 Million), Cheryl Hines and Idina Menzel ($16 million each), and Leslie Jordan ($2.5 million.)

