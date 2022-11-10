What happened to Leslie Jordan? Emmy-winning actor filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU season 5 days before passing

Emmy Award-winning actor, recording artist, and The New York Times best-selling author, Leslie Jordan, passed away on October 24, 2022, days after filming an episode of Celebrity IOU season 5.

The late actor reportedly suffered a medical emergency on October 24 while en route to film scenes at the Call Me Kat set. His car crashed into the side of a building on Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He was announced dead at the scene.

Leslie was best known for his performances in various films and TV shows like American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, Ski Patrol, Lucky Dog, A Very Sordid Wedding, Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, and Call Me Kat, among others.

Late Leslie Jordan filmed Celebrity IOU season 5 days before passing

The late Leslie Jordan blessed the audience with his humble nature one last time before his death.

He filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU season 5 as he wanted to pay back a favor to his dear friends of 40 years, Newell Alexander, 87, and Rosemary Alexander, 81, with a home renovation.

Speaking about how his friends helped him, he said:

“They’ve just always been there for me. I had some struggles with alcohol, and a little drug use. I’m 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me.”

The late star was delighted to team up with the twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, to complete a modern Southwestern ranch renovation for his friends. In the clip, he said:

“I really found out the secret to happiness is to do for others.”

On Celebrity IOU, Leslie not only guided the Property Brothers about his friends’ desired style, he even helped the brothers tear down panels and drill the walls.

After a six-week renovation, Leslie surprised his friends with their newly renovated house, leaving Alexander teary-eyed.

For Alexander, Leslie is now part of their “every day” life after his demise

Newell and Rosemary are also in show business. They met the Will & Grace star nearly four decades ago. The friends collaborated on various projects, starred together in Sordid Lives together, and produced Leslie’s one-man show, Hysterical Blindness, and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far.

Speaking about their bond with the late actor, Rosemary told People that over the years,

“He just became family to us.”

After the renovation, Rosemary loved her new open-concept kitchen, but for her, the most touching part of the remodeling process was the time she spent with the late star. She said:

"In retrospect, the best thing about the whole experience was that we had all that time with Leslie.”

The Alexanders are grateful for Leslie’s gift, and his memories will now stay with them forever. Rosemary said:

“He’s not only a part of our past and our history, but he’s a part of our every day. It’s another layer of memories for us with him. It brought us closer together.”

The new season of Celebrity IOU will also feature stars like Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Kate Hudson, and Idina Menzel, among others.

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV. The reality show will also be available to stream on discovery+.

