How old are Drew and Jonathan Scott? Celebrity brothers are back with new season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV

Celebrity IOU is set to return with another season of the wholesome series that will help celebrities appreciate their dear ones. The show will see eight celebrities join the Scott brothers as they change someone’s lives and homes as a surprise.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"HGTV’s blockbuster hit Celebrity IOU—an inspiration to legions of fans for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations—will return on Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with eight new star-studded episodes."

Leading the series will be the 44-year-old Scott brothers, Drew and Jonathan, who love to hear stories of impact from celebrities. The two started their journey with a single TV show and have climbed the ladder of success since.

Meet Drew and Jonathan Scott ahead of Celebrity IOU’s season 5 premiere

HGTV’s Celebrity IOU returns with another season of heartfelt appreciation. The show aims to give celebrities a chance to give back to those who have supported them on their journey to fame and success.

The brothers discovered their passion to perform at an early age and were always looking for opportunities to entertain their friends and family in Vancouver, Canada. The entrepreneurial twins started their first business at the age of seven with JAM, which produced nylon-covered hangers.

The boys then started helping their father around houses that he renovated. The two would often build and repair desks, barns, and fences and continued doing so throughout their childhood. While their dream was to always be entertainers, they knew that they needed to earn money, so they started flipping properties as teenagers.

They did try their hand at acting, with Jonathan working as an illusionist at the age of 19. Things did not work for him and he had to file for bankruptcy at the age of 20. Drew started working as a flight attendant.

Jonathan went back to school and became a licensed contractor and Drew got his real estate license in 2004, which led them to launch Scott Real Estate, Inc the same year. This was followed by the launch of Scott Brothers Entertainment, with which they shifted their focus from film to content for television and other platforms in 2013.

The Celebrity IOU brothers became known for taking up almost impossible projects and making them brand new. They have starred in multiple shows including Property Brothers, Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, and more.

They are now set to return to screens with the fifth season of one of their shows. On the HGTV show, Drew stated:

"Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea — that nobody gets anywhere in life alone. We’re grateful so many household names have trusted us to be a part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most."

Jonathan said that Celebrity IOU proves that special people can become a family and that it is indeed amazing to see the stars open up to them about the people who have made an impact in their lives.

Season 5 of the show will premiere on Monday, November 14, at 9 pm ET and will be available on HGTV Go on the same day.

