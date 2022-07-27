Who is AGT contestant Maxence VIRE? Illusionist earned the golden buzzer on Spain's Got Talent

Popular illusionist Maxence VIRE showcased his magic skills on this week's episode of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17, which aired on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. He impressed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum with his close-up magic tricks and earned thunderous applause from them. The live audience and viewers back home also cheered him on.

The AGT contestant also participated in Spain's Got Talent in 2021 and earned the coveted golden buzzer from all the judges together, reaching the finals.

He will be among many talented individuals and groups who will be doing their best to impress the audience and potentially move forward to the next round of AGT.

AGT contestant Maxence VIRE is among the most skilful illusionists

The magician from France set the stage on fire with his magic skills and illusions. The AGT contestant started magic at a very young age, and broke away from family tradition and his father's occupation as a breeder of Tibetan bantam hens to become a pickpocket magician.

In his website bio, Maxence describes himself as a showman who is "a crook, but honest." The bio further reads:

"There are more than formative places in the life of an artist and actor, such as the “street” school, the “cabaret” school or the Mediterranean club. This crook has done all three, which makes him an absurd character with an overflowing energy and a humor as caustic as it is subtle."

In 2018, the AGT magician obtained the distinction of the French "Close-up d'or" and became a part of the group of the most skilful illusionists to ever exist. The following year, Maxence participated in the 14th edition La France a un incroyable talent, a popular talent competition, and finished in the semi-finals.

In 2021, he earned the golden buzzer and reached the finale of Spain's Got Talent (ESPAÑA GOT TALENT), with the presenters naming him the most incredible pickpocket magician to have ever participated in the Spanish version of the talent competition across all seasons. They also included his performance in the world's best magic numbers in the history of the franchise.

The AGT contestant was born in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on December 14, 1989, and now has a net worth of 1 million euros. He was raised in a family with a lot of love from his parents and siblings. Now, he lives in Paris, France. The magician is married to Chloe Gemma with whom he has a child.

Maxence's strength lies in his direct interaction with the guests. The magician is very adaptive, and showcases his dynamic and interactive magic at a variety of places including cocktail parties, restaurants, stores, and even streets. He has no location constraints and gives people more than what they expect.

The contestant has also worked with a variety of brands including Louis Vuitton, Mauboussin, and Vivienne Westwood. Maxence was the resident magician and an essential character of the famous Cabaret Le Moulin Bleu. He has also worked in the most famous places in his native region such as the Zenith of Clermont-Ferrand, the Stade Marcel Michelin, and the Vichy opera.

The magician also holds over ten years of experience with children and knows how to perfectly entertain toddlers. He reportedly offers a number of services for children with the aim of entertaining them with pedagogy.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent has been extremely popular among viewers, primarily because the stage is being graced with so many different kinds of talent. Moreover, the judges have returned to the panel with their fun interactions and quirky personalities, adding to the viewership of the competition.

