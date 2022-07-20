Who are the members of Chapel Hart Band? Country music trio earn golden buzzer from judges on AGT Episode 8

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) was back with a brand new episode on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 08.00 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour packed time frame saw many incredible talents that impressed the judges and live audience, while others failed to make a mark. One among the former group was Chapel Hart.

The AGT contestants mentioned are a country music trio consisting of sisters Devynn Hart and Danica Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle. They went above and beyond to impress the judges with their musical skills and earned a big golden buzzer from all the judges and host Terry Crews this season.

This season of America's Got Talent (AGT) saw many talented performers across various art forms impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, and the live audience as they moved on to the next round of the competition. Other notable contestants include magician Yu Hojin, the John Glenn High School Dance Team, Jack The Whipper, singer Sam Cieri, and many others.

AGT contestants Chapel Hart earned the golden buzzer from judges

The country music trio began their musical journey in 2018. The Poplarville, Mississippi natives sang together as kids in a chapel with the same name and were inspired to use it as their group's name. All three members grew up listening to country music, but started off performing blues and jazz covers.

Eventually, they realized their love for country music and combined it with their passion for storytelling. With their wonderful harmonization skills and charming personalities, they have established a solid foundation in the popular genre. They embraced their love for country music, even when they were told that it wasn't the right fit in New Orleans.

Soon after the AGT contestants realized their passion for storytelling, they felt that they could voice out their feelings more and more accurately with country music. They have gathered their "Mississippi heritage and Louisiana spunk" to go ahead and spread their music around the world.

In 2019, Chapel Hart released their debut album Out the Mud. The same year, they also became the first female country artists to headline a music festival in Innsbruck, Austria. The group revealed that Redneck Woman singer Gretchen Wilson was a major influence for them.

In 2020, they released their most successful single called Jesus & Alcohol and have become the AGT group's most played song on Spotify as well as their most-viewed YouTube video. According to Swindle, they had written the song in 2019 in a tiny hotel room in Nashville. The song also featured Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top playing the guitar while appearing in the video as a pastor along with country singers T. Graham Brown and Deborah Allen.

In 2021, Chapel Hart was CMT's Next Women of Country, an institution that is known to help up-and-coming female country music singers like Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, and Gabby Barrett, among many others. The AGT group has an established fan base and has even earned the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single You Can Have Him Jolene in Scotland.

Chapel Hart was also nominated by the British CMAs in numerous categories including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their song The Girls Are Back In Town. Although the pandemic has slowed down their progress, they continue to perform live on the road.

The AGT country music trio has over 16K followers on Instagram, where they update people about their music, practice sessions, gigs and more.

Check out what fans had to say about Chapel Hart winning the golden buzzer.

Jennifer @Jen_naaay Chapel Hart is amazing and these ladies are absolute stars. I need a full length album, immediately. #AGT Chapel Hart is amazing and these ladies are absolute stars. I need a full length album, immediately. #AGT

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Wow Chapel Hart was amazing those country girls can sang #AGT Wow Chapel Hart was amazing those country girls can sang #AGT

America's Got Talent has been renewed for the 17th year in a row, owing to the success of its previous installments. This season, the competition has amped up even more, with many incredible contestants taking to the stage and showcasing their talent. Many of the participants, including Avery Dixon, Madison Baez, Mayyas and a few others have already received golden buzzers.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT on July 26, 2022 at 08.00 pm ET on NBC.

