Who is AGT contestant Yu Hojin? Magician had previously appeared on America's Got Talent Season 11

Magician Yu Hojin will be one among the many contestants who will be auditioning for America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 in the episode set to air on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. He will be performing his illusion tricks and enthralling the judges and the live audience with his smooth skills and precision.

AGT contestant Yu Hojin is popularly called the "future of magic" and was part of a popular touring magic production team called The Illusionists. As part of the crew, he had previously auditioned for the competition in 2016 and missed the mark to the finals. This time, he is set to perform one of his most famous tricks on the show that will impress the audience and will help him potentially move forward in the competition.

AGT contestant Yu Hojin received a standing ovation from judges

In an early release video by NBC, Yu Hojin marked his debut on the AGT stage to perform his magic skills and illusions for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The South Korean magician introduced himself to thunderous applause from the audience and revealed his reason behind doing magic.

The 29-year-old magician revealed that he had been in the army for the past two years and as an ex-serviceman wanted to continue to pursue his longtime career in magic. Yu Hojin wanted the world "to know him and remember him by his name." He confessed that he started magic when he was eight years old and although his father wasn't supportive in the beginning, he came around after seeing Yu Hojin's passion.

"I was doing magic secretly in my bathroom. So my daddy, after five years he found out my passion for magic and he asked me 'hey if I accept your magic, can you be the best?' And I said 'Yeah.'"

The AGT contestant received a standing ovation from the judges after he showcased his skills and made feathers appear out of thin air. However, viewers will have to tune in to find out if he receives approval from at least three of them to potentially move forward to the next round.

Yu Hojin has earned several accolades for himself. He was the first Asian Performer to win the Grand Prix Award at the FISM World Championships of Magic in 2012, and the youngest person to win the Magician of the Year Award from the Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

The first illusion he ever learnt was a card trick that his friend showed him. The magician instantly knew that he wanted to pursue this full time. He then practiced the illusions, showed them off to his friends, and loved the response.

Yu Hojin was part of the legendary touring magic production team called The Illusionists. The crew features a rotating cast of 5-8 members who specialize in specific branches of magic, including stage illusions, mind reading, escapism, and comedic magic. Crew members include:

Yu Ho-Jin (The Manipulator) Dan Sperry (The Anti-Conjuror) Jeff Hobson (The Trickster) Jonathan Goodwin (The Daredevil) James More (The Deceptionist) Raymond Crowe (The Unusualist) Adam Trent (The Futurist)

After working for The Illusionists for seven years, he decided to pursue his solo career in magic. The AGT contestant has since then appeared on several shows including Britain’s Got Talent, World’s Best Magic, Champions of Magic, Masters of Illusion, The Late Show with David Letterman, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others.

Yu Hojin was one of the first magicians to perform in the concert hall at the historic Sydney Opera House and made history as the first Asian magician to perform on Broadway. The star held his own show called Masulsa at the Busan Film Sky Hall Theater from November 29 to December 8, 2019.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been renewed for 17 years in a row and the success of this season has lived up to its reputation. Several contestants have already impressed the audience and received golden buzzers that advanced them straight into the finals.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT this Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

