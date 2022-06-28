Who is magician Nicolas Ribs? AGT contestant stuns judges with his digital magic performance

Magician Nicolas Ribs graced America's Got Talent (AGT) stage and impressed the judges and the live audience with his enthralling magic. In this week's episode, the contestant used a table, chair, a 2D ball, a deck of cards, and a digitally framed screen to showcase his skills. His audition will be one of the many talents showcased in episode 5 of the reality talent competition.

The AGT contestant performed Digital Magic on stage as part of his audition. This form of magic is the modern version of the traditional close-up magic show, where magicians use digital tools to aid their magic skills.

For Nicolas, the screen on the table served as a tool to digitally support him and his actual items. In an early release by the show, the judges and the viewers seemed to love his audition.

AGT contestant Nicolas Ribs is not new to reality talent competition

On this week's episode of America's Got Talent (AGT), fans of the show are set to witness one of the best magical acts the show has ever seen. Nicolas Ribs brings modern techniques of magic combined with classic magic skills, making for an awe-inspiring performance.

However, AGT's audition isn't his first appearance in the Got Talent reality series. Nicolas previously made it to the semi-final round of the French version of the series called La France Incroyable Talent Season 14 in 2019. In the audition, he only used a deck of cards, which he made appear and disappear throughout his performance. The skill and precision are what he mastered to reach the semi-final spot in the competition.

Nicolas is now at the AGT stage to deliver impeccable performances and showcase his magic skills with digital aid to make him stand out amongst other magicians who have already auditioned or will be auditioning in the future. He hopes to make it further than the French version of the competition.

In episode 5 of the show, his daughter Emma serves as the translator for him and explains to the viewers that her father left his job as an audiologist at age 20 to become a magician. According to his website, the star suffered a sports accident at the age of 16, which left him immobile for some time. This was when the "spark was born," and he decided to become a magician.

Nicolas found magic during his rehabilitation sessions and, by the age of 20, quit his job to pursue the skill full-time, and there has been no stopping him since then. For his audition, he sends 2D images across the screen and makes them appear in front of people. This includes balls, card decks, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty. This form of magic transforms items on a flat screen into real-life objects.

In addition to appearing on La France Incroyable Talent, Nicolas has also appeared on the French TV show Diversion, which began in 2017. He appeared on the show's fourth season with host, TV presenter, producer, and comedian Arthur.

As per the AGT contestant's Instagram account, he has over 4K followers, where he constantly shares updates about his shows and new ideas for his magic skills.

Over the years, America's Got Talent (AGT) has seen many contestants become household names worldwide. The current batch is inspired by past participants and brings more energy to the competition this year. Contestants including Avery Dixon, Madison Baez, Sara James, and Mayyas have already claimed golden buzzers from the judges.

Tune in for a brand new episode of AGT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

