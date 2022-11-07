5 upcoming Christmas movies releasing on Netflix

Christmas movies have become an integral and exciting part of the holiday season owing to some brilliant holiday films such as Home Alone, Polar Express and A Christmas Carol. These films have gained immense popularity over the last few decades.

Principally including films about family, love and friendship, Christmas movies manage to find their way into the hearts of all audiences, old and young.

Netflix is already home to a wide variety of holiday films as most of them make some great television watches rather than being larger than life cinematic experiences. Holidate, The Holiday and Klaus are some of the most famous Christmas movies on Netflix right now. Meanwhile, a series of holiday films are up for release on the streaming giant this holiday season.

Here's a list of some of the most awaited Christmas movies releasing on Netflix this month.

Christmas movies coming to Netflix this holiday season

1) The Claus Family 2

A still from The Claus Family 2 (Image via Netflix)

The Claus Family became a massive success when it was released in 2020 as a purely festive film about the nature of Christmas. It is a warm Christmas movie that follows young Jules who discovers that his grandfather is Santa Claus and needs a successor as his end nears. Things get interesting when he also comes across a magical ball that lets him travel anywhere

The movie deals with grief, fantasy and death as central themes, making it a rather complex film for a Christmas movie.

The Claus Family 2, a sequel to the original, is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 8, 2022. The new film features Jules as the new in-charge of delivering gifts and keeping the Christmas spirit alive. However, the story takes a new turn when he receives a young girl's letter and decides to help her out.

2) Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas (Image via TODAY)

Coming to Netflix on November 10, 2022, Falling for Christmas tells the story of a recently engaged heiress. She has a skiing accident and is taken care of by a handsome lodge owner and his daughter after she is diagnosed with amnesia.

The trailer for the film is out and it is promising in exploring the character who strives to make a name for herself despite being from an influential family. The tale is set just days before Christmas, which brings in a holiday mood and makes it one of the most merry Christmas movies on Netflix this season.

Falling for Christmas stars Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in lead roles. The movie will premiere on Netflix on November 10, 2022.

3) Christmas With You

Christmas With You (Image via Netflix)

In a parallel narrative about stardom and festivities, Christmas With You tells the story of a popular star Angelina and a passionate fan of hers. When her fan makes a video wishing to meet Angelina one day, the star decides to fulfill the girl's wish while rediscovering herself and finding true love in a small town.

The trope of homecoming and city people finding their calling and family in a smaller, much quieter town, is common in Christmas movies. By taking up a familiar trope as this but also giving it a good twist, Christmas With You is likely to address festive nostalgia while exploring themes of friendship, love and fame.

Christmas With You will premiere on Christmas on November 17, 2022.

4) Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Image via POPSUGAR)

Yet another in the long list of Christmas movies that tell stories about families, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm has everything one would want from a holiday film. Following a widowed father and his kids, the movie narrates their experiences of adapting to a small village as they go about moving homes and hanging their lives.

As in most such films, this one too has family members with conflicting ideas and their own views on how the holiday should be spent. While neither a trailer nor a teaser of the film hasn't been released yet, Netflix has only revealed the trope that the film is going to follow.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm will premiere on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

5) The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary (Image via IMDB)

The Noel Diary follows another homecoming trope where a man returns home for some business after his mother dies. However, he predictably discovers some secrets about his own past and the story of a mysterious woman, both of which form the crux of this Christmas movie.

The director of this film, Charles Shyer, is acclaimed for his pervious highly popular directorials, The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride. Both of these films are also centered around families and familial bonds, receiving wide appreciation for their portrayal of the American family.

The Noel Diary will premiere on Netflix on November 24, 2022.

Christmas movies, despite being similar to each other and almost repetitive in their themes, are loved by audiences across the globe. Their popularity among all age groups makes them suitable television films for the holiday season, which explains Netflix's interest in bringing out several Christmas movies every year.

