The Claus Family 2 is expected to hit Netflix on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 3 AM ET. A sequel to the hit 2020 film The Claus Family, the upcoming movie focuses on Jules Claus and his grandfather as they eagerly wait for the loveliest time of the year, which is Christmas.

The movie stars Mo Bakker and Jan Decleir in main roles along with many others essaying significant supporting roles. The Claus Family 2 is helmed by Ruben Vandenborre and written by Ruben Vandenborre and Elke de Gezelle.

The Claus Family 2 on Netflix: Plot, trailer and more details

The official trailer for The Claus Family 2 offers a peek into the beautifully crafted world that the film is set in. The trailer opens on an incredibly cheerful and optimistic note that perfectly captures the mood of Christmas. However, things take a more sombre turn after Jules receives a letter from a girl requesting for a very special Christmas wish.

Overall, the trailer maintains the lively tone that fans of the original film would be familiar with. Alongside the trailer, Netflix has also shared an official synopsis of the movie, which reads:

''Jules Claus has fully embraced Christmas and his future as Santa is ensured. Together with his grandfather Noël they are on their way to prepare for the best Christmas ever. With Christmas at their doorsteps everything runs smoothly until Jules gets a letter with a very unusual wish..''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to another heartwarming Christmas flick that promises to live up to the first movie. The Claus Family was released in 2020 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

More details about The Claus Family 2 cast

Mo Bakker essays the role of Jules Claus in the upcoming The Claus Family 2. The young actor had earlier played this role in the first film, for which he received positive reviews from critics. Bakker looks in fine form in the trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver an impressive performance in the movie. His other memorable appearances came in Niet Schieten, Binti, and Freedom of Silence, to name a few.

Starring alongside Mo Bakker in another key role is Jan Decleir, who portrays the character of Noël Claus. Decleir dominates the trailer with his commanding screen presence, and it is safe to say that fans can look forward to another memorable performance from the actor.

Jan Decleir was also a part of The Claus Family, and received high praise from critics for his performance in the movie. Decleir is a veteran Belgian actor who has a distinguished body of work in both cinema and theatre. He's appeared in a number of acclaimed and popular films over the years, including The Alzheimer Case, Blind Spot, and Flying Home, to name a few.

Apart from Jan Decleir and Mo Bakker, the movie also stars many other actors in important supporting/minor roles, like:

Renée Soutendijk as Oma

Eva van der Gucht as Gunna

Stefaan Degand as Holger

Everon Jackson Hooi as Steven

Carly Wijs as Jantien

You can watch the sequel to The Claus Family on Netflix on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

