Did Joy Reid go to Harvard? Lexicon definition explored as MSNBC host's claim about inflation gets trolled online 

MSNBC host Joy Reid recently landed in hot waters after claiming that the word “inflation” was not part of the “normal lexicon,” and that majority of Americans learnt it after Republicans “taught” them the term.

As her remarks on inflation went viral online, social media users trolled Joy Reid and even mocked her Harvard degree.

K-Doll @kdollsweety I learned what the word recession meant in sixth grade. Joy Reid, who went to Harvard, apparently was just taught the meaning by Republicans this year.



Joy Reid attended Harvard University and graduated from the institution in 1991 with a concentration in film studies.

What is Joy Reid's controversial take on inflation?

On Thursday, November 3, Reid spoke to host Nicole Wallace during a segment of Deadline: White House and said:

“The only people I ever hear use the word inflation are journalists and economists. That is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk.”

She added:

“So it’s interesting that Republicans are doing something they don’t normally do right, which is not use the common tongue, not use just common English to sort of use on their campaigns, like they’re doing with crime.”

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Joy Reid: Inflation was never part of the “normal lexicon” until Republicans “taught people the word” Joy Reid: Inflation was never part of the “normal lexicon” until Republicans “taught people the word” https://t.co/GV8wlHjMK8

Reid continued that most Americans who have never used the word “inflation” in their lives are now using it because they were “taught” the same by GOP.

“What they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word inflation, right? Most of the people who would’ve never have used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it, including on TV, including in newspapers.”

She also hinted that Republicans taught the public about inflation with the intention of winning the polls.

“They’ve been taught this word and they sort of wrap this word around whatever it is that they really want to vote — you know, the reason they really want to vote.”

Exploring the meaning of "lexicon"

As per Merriam-Webster, the word “lexicon” is often used to define the vocabulary of a language, a group of speakers, a subject, or an individual speaker.

It can also be used to define a book like a dictionary, in which words of a particular language are alphabetically arranged and presented alongside their respective definitions.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the lexicon can be defined as a list of words used in a particular subject or language.

Joy Reid's comments on inflation invites Twitter mockery

Joy Reid recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after her claim of the word “inflation” not being a part of the “lexicon” and Americans being taught the term by Republicans spread like wildfire online.

Several social media users called out Reid for her comments and even mocked her Harvard education.

poetWOAgun @poetWOAgun Joy Reid says Americans are

SO DUMB they were tricked into learning the word 'INFLATION' by Republicans!



What I want to know is who taught her how to speak like a communist propagandist twisting facts & reality?

Did she learn that at Harvard?

Or at the MSNBC school of lunatics? Joy Reid says Americans areSO DUMB they were tricked into learning the word 'INFLATION' by Republicans!What I want to know is who taught her how to speak like a communist propagandist twisting facts & reality?Did she learn that at Harvard?Or at the MSNBC school of lunatics? https://t.co/nhOU8bBeMj

LibertyLatino145 @TioBuck14 MSNBC aired Joy Reid saying that the American people were taught the word “inflation” by the Republicans!! Didn’t she get a degree from Harvard?!?! @Harvard are you proud of your ability to teach Joy Reid?? Also, didn’t the Dems pass a bill called the “Inflation Reduction Act”? MSNBC aired Joy Reid saying that the American people were taught the word “inflation” by the Republicans!! Didn’t she get a degree from Harvard?!?! @Harvard are you proud of your ability to teach Joy Reid?? Also, didn’t the Dems pass a bill called the “Inflation Reduction Act”? https://t.co/JQtGHtO21x

Bill @Bill36621109 How did Joy Reid graduate from Harvard and not know the word “inflation” which she says “Republicans have just taught that word to Americans”. Thinking about it, how did she get into Harvard? Affirmative Action? How did Joy Reid graduate from Harvard and not know the word “inflation” which she says “Republicans have just taught that word to Americans”. Thinking about it, how did she get into Harvard? Affirmative Action?

AreYouKiddingMe @Clarabellant Did Joy Reid just learn about inflation?



I thought Harvard was a great school. Did Joy Reid just learn about inflation? I thought Harvard was a great school.

Janna Fite Herbison @jannaherbison Not sure how 2 break this to @JoyAnnReid - but I first learned the word “inflation” as a young girl in rural West Tennessee when Ronald Reagan was President. Yes, that’s right…West Tennessee. Please don’t faint. Sorry they didn’t teach Econ at Harvard like they did at Vandy. Not sure how 2 break this to @JoyAnnReid - but I first learned the word “inflation” as a young girl in rural West Tennessee when Ronald Reagan was President. Yes, that’s right…West Tennessee. Please don’t faint. Sorry they didn’t teach Econ at Harvard like they did at Vandy. 😊

Jason @Jwest2443 Maybe the people that hang out with Joy Reid don’t know the word inflation. Joy ya need smarter friends Maybe the people that hang out with Joy Reid don’t know the word inflation. Joy ya need smarter friends

Michele Tafoya @Michele_Tafoya



LOTS of people know what the word means.



You really think we’re stupid, don’t you? Hey, Joy Reid, I’ve known the word “inflation” since I was a kid. I grew up in the 70’s and 80’s, when #inflation was a thing.LOTS of people know what the word means.You really think we’re stupid, don’t you? Hey, Joy Reid, I’ve known the word “inflation” since I was a kid. I grew up in the 70’s and 80’s, when #inflation was a thing.LOTS of people know what the word means.You really think we’re stupid, don’t you?

🇺🇸Ericsfedup🇺🇸 @ericsfedup Joy Reid of MSNBC states “Inflation is a Political Tactic”. What an idiot!!! Joy Reid of MSNBC states “Inflation is a Political Tactic”. What an idiot!!!

First Words @unscriptedmike Joy Reid now saying the word “inflation” was made up by republicans just in time for midterms. No, that didn’t happen. We didn’t make up “idiot” either, it’s been around a while. How old are you again? Joy Reid now saying the word “inflation” was made up by republicans just in time for midterms. No, that didn’t happen. We didn’t make up “idiot” either, it’s been around a while. How old are you again?

Prior to the latest drama, Reid called out Tucker Carlson for mocking her Harvard education when he attacked her for promoting COVID-19 practices like wearing a mask in a crowded place. At the time, the former said:

“When you recently went off on me for continuing to mask up post-vaccine while jogging in crowded Central Park, you weirdly, as you did in that montage, threw in my attending Harvard. And I don't know, maybe I'm sensitive to this stuff, but it felt kind of like a dog whistle.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Reid will address the public response to her statement in the days to come.

