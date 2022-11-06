Did Joy Reid go to Harvard? Lexicon definition explored as MSNBC host's claim about inflation gets trolled online 

MSNBC host Joy Reid recently landed in hot waters after claiming that the word “inflation” was not part of the “normal lexicon,” and that majority of Americans learnt it after Republicans “taught” them the term.
As her remarks on inflation went viral online, social media users trolled Joy Reid and even mocked her Harvard degree.
Joy Reid attended Harvard University and graduated from the institution in 1991 with a concentration in film studies.
What is Joy Reid's controversial take on inflation?
On Thursday, November 3, Reid spoke to host Nicole Wallace during a segment of Deadline: White House and said:
“The only people I ever hear use the word inflation are journalists and economists. That is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk.”
She added:
“So it’s interesting that Republicans are doing something they don’t normally do right, which is not use the common tongue, not use just common English to sort of use on their campaigns, like they’re doing with crime.”
Reid continued that most Americans who have never used the word “inflation” in their lives are now using it because they were “taught” the same by GOP.
“What they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word inflation, right? Most of the people who would’ve never have used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it, including on TV, including in newspapers.”
She also hinted that Republicans taught the public about inflation with the intention of winning the polls.
“They’ve been taught this word and they sort of wrap this word around whatever it is that they really want to vote — you know, the reason they really want to vote.”
Exploring the meaning of "lexicon"
As per Merriam-Webster, the word “lexicon” is often used to define the vocabulary of a language, a group of speakers, a subject, or an individual speaker.
It can also be used to define a book like a dictionary, in which words of a particular language are alphabetically arranged and presented alongside their respective definitions.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the lexicon can be defined as a list of words used in a particular subject or language.
Joy Reid's comments on inflation invites Twitter mockery
Joy Reid recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after her claim of the word “inflation” not being a part of the “lexicon” and Americans being taught the term by Republicans spread like wildfire online.
Several social media users called out Reid for her comments and even mocked her Harvard education.
Prior to the latest drama, Reid called out Tucker Carlson for mocking her Harvard education when he attacked her for promoting COVID-19 practices like wearing a mask in a crowded place. At the time, the former said:
“When you recently went off on me for continuing to mask up post-vaccine while jogging in crowded Central Park, you weirdly, as you did in that montage, threw in my attending Harvard. And I don't know, maybe I'm sensitive to this stuff, but it felt kind of like a dog whistle.”
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Reid will address the public response to her statement in the days to come.