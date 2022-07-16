"They look great": Fans in awe of June and her daughters' makeover in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5 aired with an all-new episode on Friday night. In an exciting crossover this week, June Shannon took her daughters, Pumpkin and Jessica, to BabyDoll Beauty Couture in Las Vegas, so they could let their hair down and feel good about themselves.

At the plus-sized salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption stars got their hair and makeup done. They also slayed in their brand new outfits. June then decided to take her daughters out to dinner, all dolled up. Viewers who saw the trio praised their post-makeover appearance.

Tonya @tonyabonya I love the ladies makeovers. They look great. #MamaJune I love the ladies makeovers. They look great. #MamaJune

After her makeover, Pumpkin shared that she felt like a 21-year-old and not like an old mom who doesn't go out much. Jessica said that she too felt amazing in the dress. June also felt as good as her daughters.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to write about how good the ladies looked after their makeover.

Fans praise June Shannon and her daughters for their fantastic makeovers in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5

Taking to Twitter, fans gushed over how the trio looked "glamorous and gorgeous" in their new outfits.

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Pumpkin and Jessica is stunning it looks like they're going to the prom it's beautiful #MamaJune Pumpkin and Jessica is stunning it looks like they're going to the prom it's beautiful #MamaJune

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Look at Jessica and Pumpkin! They look good those dresses! Go ahead! #MamaJune Look at Jessica and Pumpkin! They look good those dresses! Go ahead! #MamaJune

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Jessica, Pumpkin and #MamaJune look gorgeous in their dresses following their makeovers!! Jessica, Pumpkin and #MamaJune look gorgeous in their dresses following their makeovers!!

A recap of what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5

June took her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica on a fun trip to Las Vegas so that they could all connect. Little did she know that Pumpkin was waiting to serve her with a court notice claiming rights to Alana.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star wanted her daughters to let loose a little, hence she took them to a plus-size beauty salon. The salon, called BabyDoll Beauty Couture, is all set to premiere with its own show, titled Supersized, on WeTv.

After their makeover, the trio headed out to dinner.

At dinner, while Jessica and June had a drink or two, Pumpkin denied even one sip of alcohol. Figuring out that there must be a reason behind the denial, Jessica and June then asked Pumpkin if she was pregnant again. Unable to avoid their question, the latter revealed that she was indeed pregnant.

June was happy, albeit a little taken aback by the news. She shared that she was shocked because it had only been five months since Pumpkin had delivered Bentley. Pumpkin shared that when June gave the family covid, she had to be off her birth-control pills, which was how she got pregnant yet again.

Later in the episode, a little before the ladies were scheduled to leave Vegas, Pumpkin called her mother to their hotel room to have a small talk with her. During their conversation, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star broke the news about the court documents and told June that she wanted her to sign over Alana's custody to her.

While June was upset that her daughters didn't trust her yet, she also shared that she would do it if that's what her daughters wanted. She added that if they needed any help, she would be there for them.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on We Tv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far