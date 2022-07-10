Mama June: Road to Redemption fans claim Alana would be better off with Pumpkin and Josh 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5 returned to WEtv for an all-new episode on Friday, July 8. The reality TV series took a surprising turn this week after Josh and Pumpkin decided to file for sole custody of Alana against June Shannon. Viewers agreed with the couple and shared that Alana would be better off with them than June.

Fans side with Pumpkin and Josh as they file for custody of Alana in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5

Recap

Episode 20 of Mama June: Road to Redemption kicked off right where it ended last week. Pumpkin and Jessica paid a surprise visit to June's new place, which was merely 10 minutes away from their home. June told Pumpkin that she had decided to take a big place so that Jessica and Alana could move in with her.

Jessica was quick to retaliate and claimed that she would rather continue to sleep on Pumpkin's couch than move in with her mother. Meanwhile, Pumpkin also became furious and claimed that Alana would not be staying with June.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared:

"Alana is not staying here. Get that through your thick f***ing skull. Why would I let her come here and stay? I'm her mama now."

June clapped back at Pumpkin and asked her if she had it in writing. During her confessional, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared that she was still Alana's mother and could take Alana back anytime she wanted.

Pumpkin shared that she had worked a lot to bring her family into a somewhat functional state. She added that she would not let her mother come back and change all of that. When she returned home, Pumpkin narrated the entire situation to Josh, who was shocked by June's behavior.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption couple then decided that it was best to file for sole custody of Alana. Hearing commotion coming from the living room, Alana questioned what happened. After Pumpkin told her younger sister what their mother had said, Alana shared that she would not be willing to go and stay with June.

Alana also shared that she was scared that Justin might turn out to be like Geno. She claimed that Geno had also been sweet at first, but later showed his true colors. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared that she didn't trust her mother and would rather stay with Pumpkin and Josh.

The couple then contacted a lawyer who helped them file the papers for sole custody. The only thing Pumpkin and Josh had to do was get June to sign those papers and then they would have custody of Alana.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that Pumpkin and Josh were right. They reiterated that Alana would be better off with them than June.

Reactions

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Alana would do well if she was with Pumpkin and Josh. A few other fans added that they were happy to see Alana being cared for by her sister and her brother-in-law.

QUEENiE @QUEENiNChARGE91 #MamaJune #RoadToRedemption I Hope I Find Me Somebody Like Josh...He's A Real One . Alana is His Third Child And Finna Fight To Keep Her. I Hope I Find Me Somebody Like Josh...He's A Real One . Alana is His Third Child And Finna Fight To Keep Her. ❤💯💪 #MamaJune #RoadToRedemption

Cheryl Walton @MagBlueClouds June has to prove she is stable now n until she does that NO child should have to rely on her. Hell she left Alana at the airport being a selfish wench running behind people who are not her family. It is what it is. #MamaJune Fromnottohot #MamaJune Pumpkin n Josh are stable. June has to prove she is stable now n until she does that NO child should have to rely on her. Hell she left Alana at the airport being a selfish wench running behind people who are not her family. It is what it is. #MamaJuneFromnottohot #MamaJune Pumpkin n Josh are stable.

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney I have been hearing horror stories of mothers moving their boyfriends in their houses with their children. I sure in hell don’t want Alana go through that. Pumpkin and Josh is where Alana belong. #MamaJune I have been hearing horror stories of mothers moving their boyfriends in their houses with their children. I sure in hell don’t want Alana go through that. Pumpkin and Josh is where Alana belong. #MamaJune

Jessica @Jessica65481190 I hope they have Alana in therapy, this poor girl has been tossed around like a rag doll by her mother, the person that's supposed to protect her. Her sister stepped up when she didn't need to. Pumpkin and Josh are amazing, but they nerd her in therapy. #mamajune I hope they have Alana in therapy, this poor girl has been tossed around like a rag doll by her mother, the person that's supposed to protect her. Her sister stepped up when she didn't need to. Pumpkin and Josh are amazing, but they nerd her in therapy. #mamajune

Curtisia Green @curtisia_green I definitely agree that Pumpkin and Josh should get full of custody of Alana and June needs to deal with that. #MamaJune I definitely agree that Pumpkin and Josh should get full of custody of Alana and June needs to deal with that. #MamaJune

✨🍫Black Buttafly🍫✨ @Cocoaa_Beann



My siblings would & have NEVER done that for me. The way Josh and Pumpkin care for Alanna, makes me want to shed a tear.My siblings would & have NEVER done that for me. #MamaJune The way Josh and Pumpkin care for Alanna, makes me want to shed a tear. My siblings would & have NEVER done that for me. #MamaJune

Fans showered love on both Josh and Pumpkin.

Gina Ram 🇺🇸 @ginar2008 The best thing that ever happened to Alana is Pumpkin and Josh having custody. #MamaJune The best thing that ever happened to Alana is Pumpkin and Josh having custody. #MamaJune

kk @Heykk17 Josh is bae for caring and trying hard to keep Alana with them #mamajune Josh is bae for caring and trying hard to keep Alana with them #mamajune

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Josh is really worried that this situation is going to get worse than it already has because June wants her daughter Alana to move in with her it's insane #MamaJune Josh is really worried that this situation is going to get worse than it already has because June wants her daughter Alana to move in with her it's insane #MamaJune

Naves @vulnaviaj I hate to say it but I think there’s one reason June wants Alana: if she has here, she gets to be in control of any money Alana makes. Alana needs to stay with her sisters & Josh, who actually care about her & her well-being. #MamaJune I hate to say it but I think there’s one reason June wants Alana: if she has here, she gets to be in control of any money Alana makes. Alana needs to stay with her sisters & Josh, who actually care about her & her well-being.#MamaJune

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 PM ET only on WEtv. You can check your local listings for more information regarding the same.

