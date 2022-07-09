"Justin sounds sensible": Fans claim June's beau made a good point after advising her in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5 was back on Friday night for an all-new intense episode. The episode kicked off right where it left off last week.

Pumpkin and Jessica paid a surprise to June in her new home. They also got to meet Justin, June's new beau, and Pumpkin didn't shy away from telling her mother what was on her mind.

Although Justin was welcoming when he met the girls, he was taken aback when Pumpkin roasted him. He immediately retreated and went back inside the house.

After the girls left, June went back inside and apologized to Justin for Pumpkin's behavior. However, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star's boyfriend wasn't upset with Pumpkin's outlash and he told June that it was expected.

Fans who saw the episode appreciated the fact that what Justin said made sense. One fan tweeted that though they aren't giving him "full approval" just yet, they think, "Justin sounds sensible."

ShayInLa🌊🌊 @ShayInLa Justin sounds sensible, but I’m not giving him full approval yet. #MamaJune Justin sounds sensible, but I’m not giving him full approval yet. #MamaJune

However, the sensible statement wasn't what shocked the fans the most. They were surprised that Justin actually gave June good advice, which was something her previous boyfriends weren't good at.

Later, Justin asked June why her children had shown up at their new place when she told him that they were out of town. She told him that she hid it from him as she wanted the two of them to settle in their new home before calling her children over.

Justin called out his girlfriend about the lie and said that since they were her children, they deserved to know what their mother was up to before she did it.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star responded by saying that she was even more upset with Pumpkin and Jessica because they called him her "do-boy." Surprising everyone, Justin once again answered in a very sensible manner. He said:

"Here's the problem. When you date guys for years and they are your do-boys, cause in a sense you tell them what to do and flash a little bit of money at them, that's what they expect. I mean, I'd be mad too."

Fans claim Justin gave sensible advice to June in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 20, Season 5

Fans who watched the Mama June: Road to Redemption episode took to Twitter to share that Justin seemed sensible. Some said that he seemed like a nice and likable person.

Gossip Girl 5G ☠️💀☠️💀 @gossipgirlX0211 I think maybe those dude Justin might be good for #MamaJune as he gets why the kids are upset but then again he seems to just be riding the money train from what I’ve seen on YouTube! I will sh June would just grow up and take responsibility for her messes!! #MamaJune Redemption I think maybe those dude Justin might be good for #MamaJune as he gets why the kids are upset but then again he seems to just be riding the money train from what I’ve seen on YouTube! I will sh June would just grow up and take responsibility for her messes!! #MamaJuneRedemption

~Athēnâ~ @Tarikalovee24 I think Justin is a somewhat logical thinker..June is rushing this shit but also he’s letting her rush it. Some stuff he says though makes a lot of sense #mamajune I think Justin is a somewhat logical thinker..June is rushing this shit but also he’s letting her rush it. Some stuff he says though makes a lot of sense #mamajune

Fans who watched the episode praised Justin for his advice, with some saying that while Justin seems nice, they do know June's track record with men. Others said that although he seems sensible, he doesn't understand that the girls "don't care who he is" and that they "don't want him around."

✨🍫Black Buttafly🍫✨ @Cocoaa_Beann Babyyyyy Justin does seem like a nice guy buttttt we knew #MamaJune track record. Babyyyyy Justin does seem like a nice guy buttttt we knew #MamaJune track record.

Kaity Jarvis @SimplyKaity_ I’m glad Justin knows what’s up. He understands but he also sees where they are coming from. But he also doesn’t understand they don’t care who he is they don’t want him around. #mamajune I’m glad Justin knows what’s up. He understands but he also sees where they are coming from. But he also doesn’t understand they don’t care who he is they don’t want him around. #mamajune

More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5, Episode 20

During the episode, June also told Justin how Pumpkin told her that Alana would never go live with her. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that the past was in the past and that she was a reformed person now.

Justin responded and said that just because she said she is done with it, doesn't mean that everyone else should feel the same too.

He added,

"They're not done with it. They're not ready to be done, and you're asking for them to give something a chance, but you're lying to them off the rim. Now mine and the girls relationship started off on a lie. They're not going to be comfortable until they see action."

Justin also said that that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star needs to spend more time with her daughters to show them that she has really changed.

Meanwhile, after meeting their mother, Pumpkin narrates the whole incident to Josh. The couple decided that it would be best to file for full custody of Alana so June couldn't take her away from them. Alana also agreed with this and claimed that she didn't want to go live with their mother and her new boyfriend.

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv Thanks for watching with us! WE'll see you next week for more #MamaJune Thanks for watching with us! WE'll see you next week for more #MamaJune! https://t.co/7EkjkYgQep

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star claimed that she didn't trust Justin. She shared that he might turn out to be like Geno and added that Geno was also sweet at first and showed his true colors only later. The teen said that preferred to stay with Pumpkin and Josh, who were more like parents to her.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WEtv. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far