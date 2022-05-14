Mama June: Road to Redemption fans praise Pumpkin for taking care of whole family at just 21

Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for season 6 on Friday night. While Mama June's drama was evident, the premiere episode also featured a lot of warm and memorable family moments for Pumpkin. Pregnant with her second child at 21, Pumpkin had to take over the responsibility of looking after her own family and her two sisters.

With Mama June still with Geno, it was evident that Pumpkin was under a lot of stress. She would get calls from Mama June sharing that the situation with Geno was getting out of control and she needed her family's help.

Fans who watched Pumpkin put up with all the trouble praised her, sharing that she deserves the good things happening to her.

Rundown of what happened on Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 premiere

The season premiere started with Pumpkin and Josh moving into their new home and getting ready for the birth of their baby boy. Alana and Ella have their own room while Jessica crashes on the couch.

While things were going smoothly, Pumpkin got a call from Mama June requesting that she be at the courthouse during Geno's trial for drug possession.

Pumpkin was skeptical to go, claiming Geno was bad news and she wouldn't want to be near him, and neither should June. However, June promised that she would break up with him in the courthouse. She revealed that it would be safer for her to end it there.

On the day of the hearing, Pumpkin and Doe Doe showed up at the courthouse. Sadly, Geno's sentencing was postponed, and June didn't break up with him. Pumpkin was furious, but June shared that it wasn't an easy thing to do.

Mama June has not made life easy for Pumpkin (Image via Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, back home, Pumpkin breaks the news to Alana, who is equally frustrated with her mother's behavior. The former comforts her by sharing that Alana has her and Josh, who love her and care for her.

Soon after, Pumpkin revealed that she had not heard from Mama June since the court hearing. She was absent even after Pumpkin gave birth to her first grandson and never called even after baby Bentley arrived. However, Josh comforted Pumpkin by sharing that she did have everyone else who loved her next to her.

After going off the grid and not contacting the show for three weeks, Mama June finally reached out to the crew and set up a meeting at a hotel. She shared that she somehow mustered up the courage to leave Geno after all his verbal abuse. June also revealed that she was worried about her sobriety and mental health.

Fans who watched the entire episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption shared that Pumpkin didn't have to put up with the stress because of June and that they were proud of her for accomplishing so much with all of June's problems.

Fans applaud Pumpkin for all that she's done for the family on

Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Pumpkin deserves all the good that's happening to her and that she is a great mother.

AuntieB63 @AuntieB63 Pumpkin & Josh should’ve so proud of what they’ve accomplished at such a young age. Keep being smart. Best Wishes. #MamaJune Pumpkin & Josh should’ve so proud of what they’ve accomplished at such a young age. Keep being smart. Best Wishes. #MamaJune

Jennifer Ray @_typicaljenn_ There are a lot of things that we as people don’t agree on. Pumpkin being awesome is not one of those things. #MamaJune There are a lot of things that we as people don’t agree on. Pumpkin being awesome is not one of those things. #MamaJune

Lisa Johnson @Nkechi64 Pumpkin has a lot on her plate to be only 21. I give her props for holding it down and it seems that she doing a darn good job at it #mamajune Pumpkin has a lot on her plate to be only 21. I give her props for holding it down and it seems that she doing a darn good job at it #mamajune

allison @Chickie819 Pumpkin mothering her mother is insane to me, shouldn’t June be having this conversation with one of her girls, not the other way around? So happy pumpkin has her head on straight. #MamaJune Pumpkin mothering her mother is insane to me, shouldn’t June be having this conversation with one of her girls, not the other way around? So happy pumpkin has her head on straight.#MamaJune

Mama June: Road to Redemption's season premiere ended with a cliffhanger and will return next week with more drama.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on WEtv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

