Who is Jordan McCollum? All about Mama June's new boyfriend

According to a report by The Sun, “Mama June” Shannon is currently dating 24-year-old TikTok star Jordan McCollum. Since she and Geno Doak have recently split, it seems to be a perfect way to move on with her life.

The Sun’s report claims that Mama June rented Jordan McCollum an Alabama home and reportedly bought him two cars after her breakup with Geno. Jordan is a father to a young daughter and a fellow recovering addict.

A source said that Mama June wanted the public to know about the relationship, but Jordan has decided to keep this private for some time.

An insider said that the 42-year-old bought a 2013 Nissan Altima for Jordan and later purchased a 2019 model after the former one stopped working. Both cars are worth $40,000.

McCollum also shared a lineup of pictures of the 2013 Nissan Altima on Instagram on July 17. The caption mentions that someone special bought him a car. Jordan even posted about it on TikTok and added a purple heart and cute face emoji.

Sharing a new post on August 2, he explained why he was driving a new car, and Mama June commented and said that he deserves it and it is a sexy car.

A source reports that Jordan McCollum is currently living in a two-bedroom home rented by June. She has reportedly spent $50,000 on Jordan and gives him allowance every week.

Who is Mama June’s new boyfriend?

Mama June and Jordan McCollum bonded through their addiction struggles and recovery. The latter also discussed his struggles in one of his TikTok videos, and June commented that it was the best video ever.

June recently broke up with her longtime love Geno Doak while he started serving his sentence on drug charges.

She said on Instagram live that Geno is out of her life. The former couple was busted outside an Alabama gas station for crack cocaine possession in 2019.

Last week, the Sun reported that Geno was sentenced to 16 months for the crime, and Mama June received community service.

Details about Jordan McCollum’s family, net worth, and other aspects are currently unavailable. The TikTok sensation has only gained recognition after reports of his relationship with Mama June went viral.

