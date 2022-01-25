Who is Justin Stroud? All about Mama June's new boyfriend

Mama June is finally happy with her new boyfriend after several years of struggle with relationships and addictions.

The television personality was spotted hiking in the woods in Los Angeles with her new partner Justin Stroud. The duo can be seen holding hands and cuddling while they enjoy the scenery and exercise a bit.

The reality TV star was seen in a purple pullover hoodie, purple sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Stroud carried a gray backpack with Mama’s supplies inside. Justin wore a camouflage baseball cap, khaki pants, and a navy blue long-sleeve T-shirt.

Everything known about Mama June’s new boyfriend

The Sun reports that Justin Stroud is an auto mechanic and tattoo artist from Alabama. However, details relating to his family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

The 34-year-old is also not active on any social media platforms, and June has not yet shared any pictures with her partner on her Instagram account. It looks like the couple has decided to keep their relationship away from the limelight for some time.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was rumored to be in a relationship when she showed off her new tattoo in an Instagram post in October 2021. She did not disclose her partner’s name at the time, although her fans were convinced that she was in a new relationship.

Mama June has not yet uploaded any pictures with her new beau (Image via Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Also known as June Shannon, she spoke up about her dating life last month in a Facebook post that reads,

“If they truly make you happy and they are who you want to be with for the rest of your life just make sure they know you are appreciative, grateful and thankful to have them and lucky to have them tell them you love them even you are mad.”

Mama June’s ex sentenced to 16 months

Mama June’s ex Geno Doak was sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Concerns after copping a plea deal in August 2021.

TMZ reported that Geno was asked to register as an inmate but was not incarcerated, as mentioned in his deal. However, he had to follow strict rules with consequences for failure, being that he would be sent to prison.

According to the plea deal, Geno’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed, and he was placed for two years on probation after serving his 16 months. The charges come after Doak and June were arrested at a gas station in 2019 during a domestic dispute where cops found drug paraphernalia.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar