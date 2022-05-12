What time will Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 air? WE tv show to explore Shannon's sobriety journey and more 

Mama June: Road to Redemption is returning with its sixth season on May 13 at 9.00 PM ET/PT. Brimming with the hope of returning to her family, sober June Shannon is trying to fulfill the responsibilities of a mother so that her daughters begin to accept her. However, the upcoming season will be immensely dramatic as one of her daughters may turn against their mother.

Previously in the Mama June series, her daughters appeared to be pretty upset with their mother’s irresponsibility and, as a result, cut ties with her. However, the upcoming season could be an opportunity for reconciliation for the Shannon family.

The official synopsis of Mama June: Road to Redemption reads:

"Sobriety wasn't easy, but Mama June did it. And when her longtime boyfriend Geno continues to let her down, she finally calls it quits. Now, can the family reconcile and move forward? icing up where June's run-in with the law left off."

What to expect from the episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption?

Viewers can expect a lot of emotional moments in the show's upcoming season. Mama June, who was previously suffering from methamphetamine addiction is now on her road to recovery. However, in the show's trailer, June’s daughter Pumpkin was seen in a heated argument with her over the custody of her 25-year-old sister Alana who is currently living with Pumpkin.

In an interview with Distractify, Mama June commented on her present relationship status with her daughters. She said:

"I tell people, we see them, [but] now we're a few hours away, so it's kind of a little bit, you know, harder. I'll tell you like this, the kids are grown, even Alana's gonna be 17 in August. And do they still need their mother, do I still need them? Yes, because that is our small little circle."

Apart from the troubled relationship with her daughters, in season 6, viewers will also meet June’s new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, whom she met on TikTok. Her new relationship will give her the impetus to find who she really is.

The producers of Mama June: Road to Redemption are Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards, and Moriah Muse are the executive producers. Additionally, executive producers for WE TV are Lauren P. Gellert, Angela Molloy, and Gina Rodriguez.

Viewers can watch the new season on Friday, May 13 at 9.00 PM ET/PT on WeTV.

