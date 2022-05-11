Why did Mama June and Geno Doak break up? Toxic split explored ahead of Mama June: Road to Redemption premiere

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Mama June had broken up with her partner Geno Doak last year due to the toxic nature of their relationship. During their time together, the couple was almost always in the news for drug-related offenses and substance abuse. There was even an additional charge of domestic violence.

Now leaving it all behind, June is all set to work towards mending her relationship with her family members on the new show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, which airs on May 13, 2022, on WeTV.

All about Mama June and Geno Doak's toxic relationship

Mama June and ex Geno Doak had a very tumultuous relationship. There was a lot of drama, addiction, and substance abuse in their relationship, including a series of run-ins with the law.

The reality star broke all ties with Doak last year after he reportedly refused to get sober when June started her sobriety journey. June left Doak in the middle of the night as he passed out.

June is now in a good place and has been sober for more than two years. Speaking to TooFab ahead of Mama June: Road to Redemption premiere, she said:

“I'm actually good, still good with [her sobriety]. 29 months straight sober. If you watch the first episode, it's a tearjerker.”

Her poor relationship even left her family frustrated. They would often ask her to leave him but she just could not. Opening up about her jeopardy, she said:

“It's easier for an outsider looking in to say, 'You can leave, you can leave, you can leave,' when it isn't really honestly the case. You get so, so sucked into it and so like, 'It's amazing,' because you try to make excuses for things that are happening.”

Even in her addiction, June “was ready to walk away [from him] then but didn’t know how to.” She had earlier planned to break up with Doak at the courthouse following one of their domestic violence hearings, which she later asked to have dropped.

But it "wasn't easy" to leave Doak at that time as it could put her and her family “in danger" since her partner knew about her family’s whereabouts and “how to get a hold of them.”

June even admitted that she should not have dismissed the domestic charges in 2019 as it only made things worse, but did so as she “was scared”. Shedding light on her court appearance in April 2021 for their 2019 arrests, she said:

"I went in front of the Grand Jury [in 2019] like, 'Everything's amazing.' It wasn't. I went down and told the DA, 'Look, I should have never stopped those domestic violence charges.'"

The two initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but Doak was given 16 months in a Community Corrections program while June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service as part of plea agreements.

What are Mama June and Doak doing now?

After many ups and downs, June got sober and refused to go back to her old ways while Doak continued drinking alcohol, making June finally call it quits.

June is currently in a good place and has found new love. She is now dating auto mechanic Justin Stroud and is grateful to have found “somebody who understands” her.

Tune in on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV to watch June’s new journey on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Edited by Suchitra