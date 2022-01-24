"I have done my fair share of drinking": Bella Hadid opens up on sobriety and giving up alcohol

American model Bella Hadid opened up about leaving alcohol and embracing sobriety, stating that a brain scan made it harder for her to go back to drinking.

In an interview with media outlet InStyle, the 25-year-old model spoke about participating in the Dry January initiative and her non-alcoholic beverage label Kin Euphorics.

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

Hadid co-founded Kin Euphorics with Jen Batchelor and formally announced it in September 2021.

Bella Hadid said she underwent brain imaging and viewed the effects of alcohol on her brain firsthand from her physician, who also happens to be one of her company's medical advisors. The experience made it "a lot harder" for her to pick up another glass, she told the publication.

According to the outlet, Hadid has been sober since mid-2021 and has no plans to return to drinking.

"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school."

Bella Hadid has always been open about her mental and physical struggles

Joshua 3im0n @JoshuaSimonSays GM, just posting sum Bella Hadid crying selfies to cope with my anxiety and depression: GM, just posting sum Bella Hadid crying selfies to cope with my anxiety and depression: https://t.co/J0KoUkJGKd

As per the media outlet E! News, in 2004, Hadid was arrested for a DUI when she was 17. Reportedly, the model was sentenced to six months of probation, 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, 25 hours of community service and also had her license suspended for a year.

Previously, Bella Hadid told news outlet Wall Street Journal that she had not worked with a stylist in almost two years and struggled to get dressed every morning because of her anxiety.

"I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

In November 2021, Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself crying. She told the media outlet that she posted the pictures for her followers who might also be experiencing similar feelings.

Bella Hadid explained that when her mother and therapist would ask how she was doing, instead of replying to their texts, she would send them her selfies because she could not put her feelings into words.

