"I am dead": Fans in splits after Pumpkin questions June about her new beau in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Friday night.

This week, June surprised her daughters by moving closer to them. Pumpkin showed up unannounced at her mother's new location. Later, when June introduced her new beau to her daughters, Pumpkin didn't shy away from trolling him.

Viewers were left in splits after seeing Pumpkin react to June's boyfriend and took to Twitter to voice their opinion about it. One of them even said, "I am dead," to Pumkin's trolling of their mother's new beau.

sara @crankycock OMG… pumpkin said it “why does he look like sugar bear” I am dead #MamaJune OMG… pumpkin said it “why does he look like sugar bear” I am dead #MamaJune

Episode 19 of Mama June: Road to Redemption, titled Boundaries, featured Pumpkin visiting June's new home to give her a piece of her mind. Following Dr. Ish's visit, Pumpkin kept getting calls from June, which she ignored and it was followed by a text saying June moved closer to Pumpkin's house.

The shocked Mama June: Road to Redemption star took Jessica with her to their mother's new house. June was surprised to see her daughters at her new house and introduced them to her new boyfriend.

The moment Justin came out, Pumpkin asked her mother about his resemblance to Sugar Bear.

Pumpkin asked June:

"Why does he look like Sugar Bear? What the f**k happened to his teeth? The drugs?"

Justin immediately told June to handle the drama herself and walked back into the house.

Fans who watched Pumpkin troll the Mama June: Road to Redemption star's boyfriend took to social media to share their thoughts.

Fans crack up after Pumpkin slams June regarding her new beau in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 19, Season 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they cracked up thanks to Pumpkin's reaction and some added that Pumpkin had said exactly what they were thinking.

Blanco_ Basura @Blanco_Basura_ Pumpkin stole the show in the last minute! We all know what happened to his teeth but she asked anyway! Pumpkin, I salute you. #MamaJune #MamaJune RoadToRedemption Pumpkin stole the show in the last minute! We all know what happened to his teeth but she asked anyway! Pumpkin, I salute you. #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption https://t.co/urWcNneyoM

Many fans also said that they had called Justin's resemblance to Sugar Bear the moment they saw him. Meanwhile, others said they couldn't control their laughter at Pumpkin's reaction.

Ikyhanna Harris @IkyhannaHarris #mamajune #roadtoredemption Pumpkin really said what I’ve been thinking!!! June’s new man really does look like Sugar Bear!! Pumpkin really said what I’ve been thinking!!! June’s new man really does look like Sugar Bear!!😂😂 #mamajune #roadtoredemption

Band_Mom99 @Band_Mom99 @MamaJune_WEtv Thank you so much pumpkin for saying what I was thinking....Dude looks like sugarbear #MamaJune @MamaJune_WEtv Thank you so much pumpkin for saying what I was thinking....Dude looks like sugarbear #MamaJune

Fans also couldn't get over the fact that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star really went on and asked June why her boyfriend didn't have teeth.

…Yup @abigdream332 Pumpkin said “why the fuck does he look like sugar bear and what happened to his teeth?? Is it drugs??” Lmaooooo I’m dying at her #mamajune Pumpkin said “why the fuck does he look like sugar bear and what happened to his teeth?? Is it drugs??” Lmaooooo I’m dying at her #mamajune

~Athēnâ~ @Tarikalovee24

Pumpkin: what happened to his teeth the drugs

Justin:

#mamajune Justin:Hey Y’allPumpkin: what happened to his teeth the drugsJustin: Justin:Hey Y’all Pumpkin: what happened to his teeth the drugs Justin: #mamajune https://t.co/mqBvS31tFb

Malinda Sutherland @purplebugsy Pumpkin said the thing I said when Justin was first introduced. He looks like Sugar Bear. That is what I have been waiting for!!!! #MamaJune Pumpkin said the thing I said when Justin was first introduced. He looks like Sugar Bear. That is what I have been waiting for!!!!#MamaJune

Justin @justinlouis1987 pumpkin has had with Junes bullshit. What happened to his teeth drugs?!pumpkin has had with Junes bullshit. #MamaJune #MamaJune RoadToRedemption What happened to his teeth drugs?! 😭 pumpkin has had with Junes bullshit. #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption https://t.co/8YFs0QGEmC

Brittany Stuckey @Beauty4508 Lol Pumpkin right he looks just like Sugar Bear but..he's Sugar Babies #mamajune Lol Pumpkin right he looks just like Sugar Bear but..he's Sugar Babies #mamajune https://t.co/hB5uH7c8Dh

More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6, Episode 19

During the episode, Dr. Ish told the family that they needed to start setting boundaries for themselves when it came to June.

Additionally, Alana also finally opened up to Dr. Ish and spoke about how she felt about her mother. She shared that if June didn't love her for herself, then it was June's loss. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she was worthy of love and she was aware of it.

Meanwhile, when it was Jessica's turn to sit down with Dr. Ish and have a conversation, she broke down into tears. She was hurt by June's behavior towards her and the family. Josh also broke down, claiming there was only a limit of June's issues he could handle, and requested Pumpkin to set boundaries.

After the family hugged it out, Alana went on her first date with Dralin. The couple went bowling. Finding her not responding to his messages, Josh directly called up the bowling area and paged for Alana. When they finally reached home at night, Alana had her first kiss with Dralin.

It was also during the episode that fans found out that Pumpkin still had her mother's location tracked on her phone. This happened when June asked Pumpkin how she managed to find her new house.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on We TV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

