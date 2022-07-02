"I am dead": Fans in splits after Pumpkin questions June about her new beau in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Friday night.
This week, June surprised her daughters by moving closer to them. Pumpkin showed up unannounced at her mother's new location. Later, when June introduced her new beau to her daughters, Pumpkin didn't shy away from trolling him.
Viewers were left in splits after seeing Pumpkin react to June's boyfriend and took to Twitter to voice their opinion about it. One of them even said, "I am dead," to Pumkin's trolling of their mother's new beau.
Episode 19 of Mama June: Road to Redemption, titled Boundaries, featured Pumpkin visiting June's new home to give her a piece of her mind. Following Dr. Ish's visit, Pumpkin kept getting calls from June, which she ignored and it was followed by a text saying June moved closer to Pumpkin's house.
The shocked Mama June: Road to Redemption star took Jessica with her to their mother's new house. June was surprised to see her daughters at her new house and introduced them to her new boyfriend.
The moment Justin came out, Pumpkin asked her mother about his resemblance to Sugar Bear.
Pumpkin asked June:
"Why does he look like Sugar Bear? What the f**k happened to his teeth? The drugs?"
Justin immediately told June to handle the drama herself and walked back into the house.
Fans who watched Pumpkin troll the Mama June: Road to Redemption star's boyfriend took to social media to share their thoughts.
Fans crack up after Pumpkin slams June regarding her new beau in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 19, Season 6
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they cracked up thanks to Pumpkin's reaction and some added that Pumpkin had said exactly what they were thinking.
Many fans also said that they had called Justin's resemblance to Sugar Bear the moment they saw him. Meanwhile, others said they couldn't control their laughter at Pumpkin's reaction.
Fans also couldn't get over the fact that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star really went on and asked June why her boyfriend didn't have teeth.
More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6, Episode 19
During the episode, Dr. Ish told the family that they needed to start setting boundaries for themselves when it came to June.
Additionally, Alana also finally opened up to Dr. Ish and spoke about how she felt about her mother. She shared that if June didn't love her for herself, then it was June's loss. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she was worthy of love and she was aware of it.
Meanwhile, when it was Jessica's turn to sit down with Dr. Ish and have a conversation, she broke down into tears. She was hurt by June's behavior towards her and the family. Josh also broke down, claiming there was only a limit of June's issues he could handle, and requested Pumpkin to set boundaries.
After the family hugged it out, Alana went on her first date with Dralin. The couple went bowling. Finding her not responding to his messages, Josh directly called up the bowling area and paged for Alana. When they finally reached home at night, Alana had her first kiss with Dralin.
It was also during the episode that fans found out that Pumpkin still had her mother's location tracked on her phone. This happened when June asked Pumpkin how she managed to find her new house.
