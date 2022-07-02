Create
"I’m so proud of Alana": Fans laud Honey Boo Boo and claim she's mature in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Alana Thompson recently spoke about how her mother's behavior has affected her (Image via Instagram/@honeybooboo)
Modified Jul 02, 2022 08:31 AM IST

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night, and it was nothing less than emotional.

Titled Boundaries, the episode saw Dr. Ish having a talk with the family. His first conversation was with Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo, who finally opened up about how she felt about her mother.

Viewers who watched the episode claimed that Alana was more mature than Mama June.

I’m so proud of Alana #MamaJune

In Episode 19 of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the family opened up about how they felt about Mama June and how her behavior affected them.

Alana was the first to have a talk with Dr. Ish, who asked her if she thought her mother loved her. The teenager said the honest truth was that she didn't know. She felt Mama June only cared about her own needs and that she wasn't capable of loving anybody else.

Alana continued:

"When you ask her, of course she's gonna say yes. But like, my mama she's such a liar."

Dr. Ish then asked Alana what it would take for Mama June to love her. The young star said it shouldn't be something that she had to do because she knew she was a good person. She added that she deserves to be loved for being herself.

Shout it from the rooftops, Alana! 📣👏 #MamaJune https://t.co/s0z18Ln75t

Fans claim Alana is more mature than Mama June in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Fans who watched Alana open up about her feelings in the latest episode claimed that she was more mature than her own mother.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share how proud they were of Alana. Some said they were happy that Alana had Pumpkin and Josh to take care of her.

Here are some of the reactions:

Never thought I'd see the day Alana had outgrown #mamajune and her shenanigans. https://t.co/svi6CQseb8
Alina is blushing so hard having a boyfriend and all plus she feels safe with her sister Pumpkin and her family #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption
Glad she knows her TRUE WORTH!!! Love it. @HoneyBooBooWEtv @DrIshMajor @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune twitter.com/mamajune_wetv/…
Alana is over #mamajune and the rollercoaster of emotions. She is over it all. No more fatty foods, expensive dinners in the form of love bombing. https://t.co/YfOAIGLCeG
#MamaJune that is so true.. Alana is way more mature than June.
No matter what you say or do with June she'll never change for anybody you gotta cut ties to feel better and have a good life it's not worth falling apart over someone who doesn't want to be saved #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption https://t.co/ZjINH9ZKrH
#MamaJune Josh and Pumkin have done a great job. The best thing that has happened to Alana. Just because it is blood doesn’t mean it is the best for us. The best thing they can do is tell June to stay away she is a terrible mother. The way she acts is redicullous. Stay strong
Alana: "I know I'm a good person. I know I'm worthy of a lot."#MamaJune @MamaJune_WEtv https://t.co/jTPkHFwYcE
I just wanna give @HoneyBooBooWEtv big hug. She deserves respect and love. I’m glad she has good people who genuinely love and care for her around her. @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune
I really hate Alana had to learn her mom before she learned her own self. #sad #mamajune https://t.co/LKyLpKUmZb
@MamaJune_WEtv Yes you are baby girl. @HoneyBooBooWEtv
Dr Ish you need to stop reading my thoughts I was thinking the same that Alana is more mature than her own mama #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 19, Season 6

Apart from opening up about how she felt about Mama June, Alana said her mother behaved like she had nobody to worry about but herself.

That's what he's here for ❤️ #MamaJune https://t.co/jWlT2i2DQi

Dr. Ish asked Alana if Mama June had apologized to her in any way. During her confessional, she said:

"Mama never apologizes, like, never. She gave us COVID and didn't say sorry. She left me basically abandoned at the airport and didn't say sorry.
"I just feel like it's just really messed up because me and Mama used to be so close. We used to do everything together, and now it's like she disappeared on me, and she's not there for nothing."
Alana concluded by saying that she does not want to follow in her mother's footsteps. Dr. Ish then said that Alana was more mature than her own mother in many ways.

After Alana's session, the rest of her family members spoke with Dr. Ish and realized that boundaries had to be set with Mama June.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on We TV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

