"Poor Alana": Fans feel sad for Alana after June ditched her in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 14

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Friday night. Picking up right where the series left off last week, Mama June stuck to her decision to ditch Alana at the airport and go to Alabama with her alleged boyfriend. She also sent Alana back to Pumpkin's place alone by cab. This left Alana extremely disappointed in her mother.

Titled Sugar Mama, Alana was clearly disappointed and upset with her mother. Not just because she ditched her at the airport in LAX, but also because she ruined her trip while in California. Alana had planned to catch up with her mother and spend time with her while they were in LA for The Masked Singer.

But the Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared that June didn't go anywhere, claiming she was tired. Alana added that throughout the entire trip, they were in their room with June texting on her phone the entire time.

During her confessional, Alana shared,

"The worst part is Mama's always been superstious of riding by ourselves. And now she don't even care. It's ok mum, I got big and better things to do so. I don't care about you."

The minute Alana got home, she told Pumpkin, Josh and Jessica what June had done, and excused herself to her room. Pumpkin was taken aback by June's behavior as she clearly told her mother this was her only chance to make up for her mistakes.

Fans who watched the episode felt sad for Alana because she had to go through all this at such a young age.

Fans send their heart out to Alana after June ditched her on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they felt bad for the young Mama June: Road to Redemption star. Some also added that they wished they could give her a hug.

🖤QUEENiE 🖤💕 @RellaQueene #RoadToRedemption Man this why I ain't wanna watch this shit. I feel so bad for Alana them man. Take that hoe off and change the name of the show asap. #MamaJune Man this why I ain't wanna watch this shit. I feel so bad for Alana them man. Take that hoe off and change the name of the show asap. #MamaJune #RoadToRedemption

e @elizabetht100 Alana and her sisters deserve better #MamaJune Alana and her sisters deserve better #MamaJune

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 I actually stopped watching this show for many seasons. I started re-watching recently. I think last season. And Wow June is just a complete jerk. She's a selfish mess.. I really feel for Alana mostly right now. I also of course love Josh. #MamaJune #MamaJune RoadToRedemption I actually stopped watching this show for many seasons. I started re-watching recently. I think last season. And Wow June is just a complete jerk. She's a selfish mess.. I really feel for Alana mostly right now. I also of course love Josh. #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Monica @TvMonicaTv that's why I fully believe Alana was angry and hurt with June. She almost cried when describing how her mom doesn't care These girls are terrible actresses (that crush scene)that's why I fully believe Alana was angry and hurt with June. She almost cried when describing how her mom doesn't care #MamaJune These girls are terrible actresses (that crush scene) 😂 that's why I fully believe Alana was angry and hurt with June. She almost cried when describing how her mom doesn't care #MamaJune

T @offonurowngirl God June is an idiot. Alana is not going to want to have anything to do with her soon. She literally just admitted that she chose Jordan over her family. Her youngest daughter wants a mom! So selfish #MamaJune God June is an idiot. Alana is not going to want to have anything to do with her soon. She literally just admitted that she chose Jordan over her family. Her youngest daughter wants a mom! So selfish #MamaJune

💋♋️🎉𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🎉♋️💋 @BillingsOctavia #MamaJune I think Alana wanna cry when she saw the article bout her mom!! #FromNotToHot I think Alana wanna cry when she saw the article bout her mom!! #FromNotToHot #MamaJune

More details on what happened this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Later in the episode, when Alana, Pumpkin, and Jessica went on a girls' trip, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star couldn't even mention her mother's name without getting infuriated. Instead, she called June the woman who gave birth to her.

When the girls found out about Mama's new alleged boyfriend Jordon and the money she had spent on him by getting him a car and a fully furnished house, things only got worse. They were shocked and furious, claiming she could've used that money to help them out.

However, June's time with Jordon didn't last long. Because not long after the girls read the article about her new alleged boyfriend and what she did for him, another article came out. Jessica read the article and it stated that Jordon was engaged. Not to Mama June, but to another woman. June claimed he got engaged to her just two weeks after they met.

When the series returns, Pumpkin plans a party for Alana's sweet 16. Alana doesn't want June to attend. However, it is known that June always makes a sudden appearance, and that's exactly what she does next week too.

She surprised her daughters during Alana's birthday party. That isn't the only shock she delivers, viewers will have to wait until next Friday to see what news June brings.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WETV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far