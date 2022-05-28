Why is Mama June: Road to Redemption not airing this week? Episode 15's new release date and more

Mama June: Road to Redemption recently premiered on WeTV with the second installment of Season 5. With just two episodes down, viewers witnessed a lot of drama unfold. While episode 15 was supposed to air on Friday, the channel revealed that there will be no episode due to Memorial Weekend. Instead, a special installment will premiere.

WeTV will air a full day marathon of Mama June titled Mama-morial. The Mama June special will be hosted by June's daughters, Alana aka Honey Boo Boo and Lauryn aka Pumpkin. It will also feature snippets and behind-the-scenes footage from previous seasons and other exciting content.

Taking to Instagram, Mama June revealed that the special will feature never-before-seen footage from Season 5 of the reality TV series. In her caption, she wrote,

"It will be a behind the scenes look of footage that we have never showed before and it will also give the first look of season five episode 15 if you were having a problem finding this second round of season V is started off at season five episode 13 and episode 14 so if you watch the marathon today you will be all caught up this week."

When will Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 15 release?

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv Come hang with the fam! A special MamaMorial episode of #MamaJune starts right NOW! Come hang with the fam! A special MamaMorial episode of #MamaJune starts right NOW! https://t.co/CkDSisvRJ5

Mama June: Road to Redemption will return next Friday during the series' regular time slot at 9 pm ET. Viewers will witness more drama unveiling as Mama June and Alana Thompson head over to California for Alana's big opportunity.

What to expect from Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 15?

Now that Mama June has finally broken up with Geno, she is planning a surprise visit to Pumpkin's house. Despite telling her daughters that she is not seeing anyone, Pumpkin's daughter Ella overhears a conversation where Mama June tells someone that she loves them. In the recently released trainer, Ella runs over to her mum and spills the news.

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv WE hope you're enjoying the MamaMorial marathon! See you next week for more #MamaJune WE hope you're enjoying the MamaMorial marathon! See you next week for more #MamaJune! https://t.co/y0sebRxnK0

Apart from that, Alana gets a call from California. She and Mama June were called on to appear on Fox's famous show, The Masked Singer. Though Pumpkin's husband Josh is not in favor of letting Alana go with June to California, Pumpkin thinks it's fair to give Mama June a chance to see if she really has changed.

The trailer also reveals that Mama June suddenly has a change of plans. Alana is shocked yet again with her mother's behavior on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

The synopsis for next week's episode reads,

"June and Alana get a call to be on "The Masked Singer"; it's a huge opportunity for them, so Alana is not happy that June's attention is on other things; Pumpkin is worried about what's going on while trying to manage the household."

So what is Mama June going to do? We'll have to wait and see when the episode airs next week.

Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 14 recap

Last week when Mama June: Road to Redemption aired, June finally mustered up the courage and broke up with her long-time boyfriend Geno. She broke up with him in the courthouse after his hearing. She claimed that they were too toxic for each other.

Straight from the courthouse, Mama June decided to surprise Pumpkin at her new house. After missing the birth of Pumpkin's second child, baby Bentley, she decided it was time she visited them. Josh was not happy with Mama June's visit and kept himself away from the living room as long as she was there. Viewers also witnessed Mama June tell her daughters that even though she has no man in her life now, she is ready to mingle.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

