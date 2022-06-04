"June is so selfish": Mama June: Road to Redemption fans slam June for ditching Alana to meet her new boyfriend 

Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for a new dramatic episode on Friday night. This week, Mama June and Alana, aka Honey Booboo, were called to participate in Fox's The Masked Singer. While viewers were excited to see how their journey on the reality TV competition series goes, they were taken aback by what happened after.

Though June may have reunited with her kids after breaking up with Geno, she prioritized her supposed boyfriend. On Friday's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, June confessed to her therapist that there was another man in her life. He was just 24 years old and in rehab.

Though she told her therapist that she was helping him out in recovery, the text messages she sent him said otherwise. Since Mama June is visually impaired, she uses the talk-to-text mode on her phone. While sending a text, Mama June told Jordan that she loved him.

While that wasn't enough, Mama June and Alana got an opportunity to appear on The Masked Singer. Alana was excited to participate in the series and spend some alone time with her mother. But June had other plans.

Since The Masked Singer was filmed in California, June and Alana had to fly to LA. Though Pumpkin wasn't thrilled about the idea, she decided to give June a chance at redeeming herself. Josh was against Alana going with June alone since he and Pumpkin looked after her. But to make sure she knows of June's whereabouts, Pumpkin attached a tracker on her phone.

Pumpkin regretted her decision to send Alana with June alone. Soon after they reached LAX, Alana was left alone since June had spent most of her time talk texting on her phone with her supposed boyfriend. To make things even more disappointing for Alana, the mother and daughter duo got eliminated from the reality TV series after the first round.

When the Mama June: Road to Redemption star and her daughter returned to their hometown, June made Alana furious again. June told Alana to take the cab back to Pumpkin's home by herself. When Alana asked June where she was headed, she revealed she would meet a friend.

June told Alana that she couldn't take care of motherly duties and left in the car with Jordan. The young Mama June: Road to Redemption star had to take a cab back to Pumpkin's house alone. Even the production team was shocked by Mama June's behavior.

Fans who watched June ditch her daughter for Jordan slammed the Mama June: Road to Redemption star. They claimed it was selfish and shameful.

Fans criticize June for ditching Alana on Mama June: Road to Redemption

On Twitter, fans shared that June was wrong to leave Alana to travel by cab herself. Some also felt sorry for Alana and claimed she didn't deserve this.

Frank's Lawnmower @FranksLawnmower



T rashy

R edneck

A ddicted

S hitt¥

H uman



in WHITE TRASH.



Thank God Alana has Pumpkin.



#RoadToRedemption #MamaJune puts theT rashyR edneckA ddictedS hitt¥H umanin WHITE TRASH.Thank God Alana has Pumpkin. #MamaJune RoadToRedemption #MamaJune puts theT rashy R edneck A ddicted S hitt¥H uman in WHITE TRASH.Thank God Alana has Pumpkin. #RoadToRedemption #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption https://t.co/91GsllBAvt

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life This is really messed up for what June is doing leaving Alana behind to go home by herself while she goes to Alabama to take care of Jordan who's got a problem #MamaJune This is really messed up for what June is doing leaving Alana behind to go home by herself while she goes to Alabama to take care of Jordan who's got a problem #MamaJune https://t.co/m6xqzmLhBP

MommaBearMo @MommaBearMo June is one selfish, disgusting human. She doesn't deserve to be a mother. It's always men and or drugs over her kids. The courts need to strip her of ALL her parental rights! Thank God Alana has Pumpkin! #MamaJune June is one selfish, disgusting human. She doesn't deserve to be a mother. It's always men and or drugs over her kids. The courts need to strip her of ALL her parental rights! Thank God Alana has Pumpkin! #MamaJune https://t.co/ZKPgt7B0n7

☀️🌊🌴𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🌴🌊☀️ @BillingsOctavia #MamaJune Has June lost her damn mind. She just gonna let Alana go home by herself. That a damn shame. #FromNotToHot Has June lost her damn mind. She just gonna let Alana go home by herself. That a damn shame. #FromNotToHot #MamaJune

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life I feel sorry for Alana no matter how many times she's trying to convince her mother to go out and have a good time June keeps changing the subject and talk to a guy friend just to chill it's disrespectful #MamaJune I feel sorry for Alana no matter how many times she's trying to convince her mother to go out and have a good time June keeps changing the subject and talk to a guy friend just to chill it's disrespectful #MamaJune

The One & Only Me 🚺😷 @GEMof72 Damn! June is so selfish. She just wants to hurry & get back to that man. She agreed to go all the way to CA just to screw her daughter over. If I Alana I would never speak to her again. #MamaJune Damn! June is so selfish. She just wants to hurry & get back to that man. She agreed to go all the way to CA just to screw her daughter over. If I Alana I would never speak to her again. #MamaJune https://t.co/IxNKOf7h8a

More on what happened on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Apart from June's drama on Mama June: Road to Redemption this week, Pumpkin took Jessica apartment hunting. Since June and Alana were in LAX, Pumpkin decided it was the best time to go and find an apartment for June and Jessica to live in. Meanwhile, Josh babysat and looked after both Baby Bentley and Ella.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on Wetv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

