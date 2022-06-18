"She is trash": Fans slam June after she came unannounced at Alana's party in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new intense episode on Friday night.

Titled Sweet 16 and Mama's Not Missed, June Shannon continued to fail to repair her relationship with her kids. She decided to show up unannounced and uninvited to Alana's 16th birthday party. Even though it seemed like a nice idea, the kids didn't care to see, especially after she had already hurt them so much.

June thought that if she showed up with gifts, Alana would be happy to see her mother. However, the young Mama June: Road to Redemption star still hadn't forgiven her for ruining her trip to LA and ditching her at the airport to be with her then alleged boyfriend.

Because of what happened, Alana shared that she didn't want her mother anywhere near her party. As expected, when June arrived, everyone was shocked. Josh went and hid himself in Baby Bentley's room and refused to come out till June left.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that June was a horrible person.

Fans criticize June after she showed up unannounced at Alana's sweet 16th birthday party in Mama June: Road to Redemption

After watching the latest episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, fans of the show took to Twitter and claimed that June was a horrible person. While some said that she had some nerve to show up even when she wasn't invited, others added that she was a mess for not taking responsibility for her actions.

Kay @_KayKayHoliday 🙄 #MamaJune June deserves every bit of the treatment she got from her family….you abandoned your kids for your bf & drugs, you caused Alana to lose Masked Singer & then left her to fend for herself from the airport to her house….need I say more 🤦🏾‍♀️ June deserves every bit of the treatment she got from her family….you abandoned your kids for your bf & drugs, you caused Alana to lose Masked Singer & then left her to fend for herself from the airport to her house….need I say more 🤦🏾‍♀️😳🙄 #MamaJune

Peia Alexander @Peia_Alexander June wtf is wrong wit u!!! U more worried about fckn strangers than ur own family? Wtf! Ur fckn selfish it disgusts me! Absolutely a horrible mother #MamaJune June wtf is wrong wit u!!! U more worried about fckn strangers than ur own family? Wtf! Ur fckn selfish it disgusts me! Absolutely a horrible mother #MamaJune

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 I totally agree w Josh abt #MamaJune Boundaries have to be established w this lady And Kept. June doesn't think she did anything wrong though. She's horrible. Where is the make amends step? Let's go w that. I still feel bad for Alana tho. #MamaJune RoadToRedemption I totally agree w Josh abt #MamaJune Boundaries have to be established w this lady And Kept. June doesn't think she did anything wrong though. She's horrible. Where is the make amends step? Let's go w that. I still feel bad for Alana tho. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Allison @Daviesallison1A June and Sugar Bear are horrible #MamaJune June and Sugar Bear are horrible #MamaJune

Tiffany @TiffanysTV June is a whole mess. No accepting responsibility for anything she's done. #MamaJune #MamaJune RoadToRedemption June is a whole mess. No accepting responsibility for anything she's done. #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Sweet Sweetness K @sweetsweetnessk I cant stand people like June who think people should forgive them just because they say they change...nah it don't work like that..everybody forgive different...so listen to their junk talk to you June #mamajune I cant stand people like June who think people should forgive them just because they say they change...nah it don't work like that..everybody forgive different...so listen to their junk talk to you June #mamajune

MommaBearMo @MommaBearMo June has got some nerve! You ignore your children constantly yet want to get mad when they tell you how they feel? You then storm out of a party you weren't invited to in the first place? Girl BYE! #mamajune June has got some nerve! You ignore your children constantly yet want to get mad when they tell you how they feel? You then storm out of a party you weren't invited to in the first place? Girl BYE! #mamajune https://t.co/NBEf520rvI

Details on what happened this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 17

When June entered Pumpkin's home, Alana gave her mother the cold shoulder by not paying attention to her, and not wanting to be near her. June, on the other hand, was on her phone most of the time, and Pumpkin kept accusing her of having a new boyfriend.

Though it's true that June did have a new boyfriend, she didn't want to share that with the girls just then. She wanted to reconcile with them and repair their strained relationship before telling them the news.

Finally, June understood that her children didn't want her there and decided to leave.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star booked herself a cab and left the party. When June left, Pumpkin asked her elder sister, Jessica, to go and check if her mother had really left. After June left, the family continued their celebrations for Alana.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl received a surprise she didn't expect. Pumpkin invited the boy Alana had a crush on to the party. He showed up with a bouquet of flowers and a cute chain for the Mama June: Road to Redemption star.

Josh immediately went into the protective father mode he always had around Alana, and went to speak to Alana's crush. He told the boy, Dralin, that he better not hurt Alana. Though she was a little embarrassed by Josh's speech, Alana was happy she had a father figure in her life.

Towards the end of the episode, the producer called up June and told her that her COVID-19 test results had returned and that June had tested positive for the virus. Since June had come into contact with her family just before she tested positive and never wore a mask around them, they had to be informed about it. The news didn't sit well with Pumpkin, who had two children at home.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on Wetv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

