"IKDR JOSH! Snip snip!": Why are fans agreeing with Josh on Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 14

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new energy-packed episode on Friday night. As the inevitable drama continued, June found herself in hot soup with her children and as the centre of attention in the media. While everyone thought June might have changed since she left Geno, only Josh called her out for who she really was.

Titled Sugar Mama, the episode picked up right where it left off last week. June didn't budge from her decision to go to Alabama with her alleged boyfriend. She also sent Alana back to Pumpkin's house via cab from the airport. When Alana reached home and delivered the news to Pumpkin and other family members, Josh was the only one who wasn't shocked by June's behavior.

When Pumpkin asked Josh to suggest what to do, he said the best thing would be to cut June off her life. He added that it wouldn't even bother him one bit if he doesn't see June again.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media and sided with Josh's statement on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Fans claim Josh was right about June on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans agreed and claimed that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star was right. Some also shared that he was right when he said that it would be best if the girls cut June off from their lives.

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Josh kills me with his commentary but he's never wrong tho! #MamaJune Josh kills me with his commentary but he's never wrong tho! #MamaJune

kk @Heykk17 Josh is the definition of over it #MamaJune Josh is the definition of over it #MamaJune

ShayInLa🌊🌊 @ShayInLa I’ve always liked Josh! He’s the voice of reason, even if Pumpkin doesn’t wanna hear it. #MamaJune I’ve always liked Josh! He’s the voice of reason, even if Pumpkin doesn’t wanna hear it. #MamaJune

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 Pumpkin needs to listen to Josh and cut June out of your lives. She does no good for anybody but herself. Pumpkin can love her as a mom, but stop accepting her being a trash parent #MamaJune Pumpkin needs to listen to Josh and cut June out of your lives. She does no good for anybody but herself. Pumpkin can love her as a mom, but stop accepting her being a trash parent #MamaJune

" I'm more worried about minding my own business"

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Josh is the only one doesn’t fall for June’s BS and can see through it. #MamaJune Josh is the only one doesn’t fall for June’s BS and can see through it. #MamaJune

💋♋️🎉𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🎉♋️💋 @BillingsOctavia #MamaJune I have to agree with Josh. He has enough with Mama June madness. #FromNotToHot I have to agree with Josh. He has enough with Mama June madness. #FromNotToHot #MamaJune

Josh is absolutely fed up with the nonsense ...As he should be

Me @Nailtech41 Josh is right. Listen to ur husband becsuse he is sick of the drama. #MamaJune Josh is right. Listen to ur husband becsuse he is sick of the drama. #MamaJune

#MamaJune Josh needs more credit with his truth telling! Eww a new June beau who's younger than her child. Pumpkin is a strong beautiful woman who does alot for the family. And poor Alana constantly being disappointed by June is so wrong. Josh needs more credit with his truth telling! Eww a new June beau who's younger than her child. Pumpkin is a strong beautiful woman who does alot for the family. And poor Alana constantly being disappointed by June is so wrong.#MamaJune

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 I actually stopped watching this show for many seasons. I started re-watching recently. I think last season. And Wow June is just a complete jerk. She's a selfish mess.. I really feel for Alana mostly right now. I also of course love Josh. #MamaJune #MamaJune RoadToRedemption I actually stopped watching this show for many seasons. I started re-watching recently. I think last season. And Wow June is just a complete jerk. She's a selfish mess.. I really feel for Alana mostly right now. I also of course love Josh. #MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

More details on what happened on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Last week, Pumpkin told Josh that she needed to give June a chance to prove herself. That was the reason she agreed to send Alana with her to LAX, but then and there, Josh warned Pumpkin that it was not a good idea. He claimed that June couldn't be trusted and his words came true when they saw Mama June: Road To Redemption's Alana walk inside alone without June.

It didn't stop with that. The girls found out about her new 24-year-old rumored boyfriend and the money she had spent on him, and it infuriated Jessica, Alana and Pumpkin. However, once again, Josh wasn't shocked that June put a man above her own children. He said that he had warned Jessica and Pumpkin about June a million times.

During his confessional, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared,

"The fact that Pumpkin, Jessica and Alana just think that June might change one day, it really disappoints me. Because it's not going to happen. And then this with the tabloids, for this 24-year-old guy kind of proves my point."

Later in the episode, the family finds out that the man June spent $50,000 on got engaged to another woman. Josh and Pumpkin also shared that over the last couple of years, the problems in their marriage have always been about June.

Josh also opened up saying that he didn't know what Pumpkin wanted him to do. The Mama June: Road To Redemption star shared that he was sick and tired of always hearing about June and the mess she creates.

He noted,

"It's irritating, really frustrating as f**k. It sounds stupid that I don't want to listen to my wife talk to me, but I don't want to listen to you talk about what the f**k your mother's lying about some dude that's my age. I'm more worried about minding my own business and carrying on."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

