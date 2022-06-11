“I’m getting sick of June”: Fans slam June for not helping her daughter out in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 14

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for another dramatic episode on Friday night. Titled Sugar Mama, this week, June finds herself in a soup with her daughters, Jessica, Pumpkin, and Alana. While for a moment they thought she had changed, June Shannon went back to her old ways of abandoning her daughters for a man.

Mama June and Alana returned from LAX, but June went to Alabama with her alleged boyfriend instead of returning home with her daughter. While that wasn't enough to infuriate her daughters, she sent Alana home alone in a cab. At this point, Pumpkin shared that she had enough with her mother and decided it was time she gave her a piece of her mind.

Later in the episode, Pumpkin took Alana for a magazine interview when the duo received a media link from their elder sister. The link revealed that June's new boyfriend was Jordan, who was just 24 years old. If that didn't shock the girls, the article also mentioned that June had spent over $50,000 on her alleged boyfriend.

It stated that June had got Jordon a car and a fully furnished home. The Mama June: Road to Redemption stars were nothing less than furious with June for what she had done. Jessica shared that June was supposed to take up a place with her and stay. She also promised her daughter a car; instead, she is now in Alabama with Jordon.

Pumpkin opened up that she's been taking care of her sisters for the past three and a half years, and June hasn't lent a helping hand at all. If June had given her that money, she could have afforded a better life for her, her husband, and her sisters. Alana was also upset, claiming she ditched her at the airport and ruined their time in California because of Jordon.

Fans who watched Friday night's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption took to social media to criticize June for abandoning her daughters.

Fans sick of June for her irresponsible behavior on Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were sick of June. Some also added that June was a trainwreck, claiming she was selfish.

DecemberDreamer @Zunndraii Jessica looks so sad. I’m getting sick of June with her selfish ass. #MamaJune Jessica looks so sad. I’m getting sick of June with her selfish ass. #MamaJune

JBrobergMaine @BrobergMaine Sad for this struggling family. Mental health concerns, addiction gone wild, kids raising kids and trying their best.June’s a trainwreck: this is NOT recovery. Recovery looks nothing like this and she has made no amends.Disease is winning. #MamaJune Sad for this struggling family. Mental health concerns, addiction gone wild, kids raising kids and trying their best.June’s a trainwreck: this is NOT recovery. Recovery looks nothing like this and she has made no amends.Disease is winning.#MamaJune

kk @Heykk17 June is such an idiot. All of that money could've went to her kids.. now here she is looking stupid for the 1087 time #MamaJune June is such an idiot. All of that money could've went to her kids.. now here she is looking stupid for the 1087 time #MamaJune

Melissa @its_mjo June don’t give a damn about her family at all #MamaJune June don’t give a damn about her family at all #MamaJune

T @offonurowngirl God June is an idiot. Alana is not going to want to have anything to do with her soon. She literally just admitted that she chose Jordan over her family. Her youngest daughter wants a mom! So selfish #MamaJune God June is an idiot. Alana is not going to want to have anything to do with her soon. She literally just admitted that she chose Jordan over her family. Her youngest daughter wants a mom! So selfish #MamaJune

kk @Heykk17 June is a walking disappointment. I can't believe her kids still talk to her #MamaJune June is a walking disappointment. I can't believe her kids still talk to her #MamaJune

More on what drama June caused this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption

When Pumpkin found out that Alana had returned home alone in a cab and that June had ditched her at the airport, she knew something had to be said. She immediately tried calling June, but she didn't pick up. Pumpkin kept calling her till she picked up. June initially tried to lie and told Pumpkin that she had to leave Alana because of work and community service. She also said she was working on a film.

Pumpkin didn't buy a word she was telling. She caught her mother red-handed, revealing that she still has her tracker and knows every move of June's. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star couldn't keep quiet any longer and called her mother out on her behavior.

Alana was upset with June's behavior. Pumpkin decided to take her somewhere fancy for a meal to make her feel better. Pumpkin, Jessica, and Alana went to a fancy restaurant and bonded over good food. Meanwhile, Pumpkin also found out about Alana's crush and decided to meet him.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

