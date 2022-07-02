"This is breaking my heart": Fans feel for Jessica after she breaks down in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new emotional episode titled Boundaries on Friday night.

This week, Dr. Ish visited the family to have a talk with them regarding June and the feelings everyone was bottling up because of her. Jessica sat down to have a conversation with him and broke down after sharing about her childhood and how Pumpkin and Josh were the ones looking after her.

Fans who heard Jessica talk about her mother took to Twitter to share their reactions and one of them even said, "This is breaking my heart."

Episode 19 of Mama June: Road to Redemption featured Jessica, Alana, Pumpkin and Josh opening up about the effect June Shannon's behavior had on them. Jessica was completely hurt and betrayed by her mother, so much so that she broke down sobbing in front of Dr. Ish.

Following the episode, fans took to social media to send their hearts to Jessica and her siblings.

Glenda @Titah_glenda



….what a sorry excuse of a mother. This is breaking my heart. Jessica and Josh, especially. #MamaJune ….what a sorry excuse of a mother. This is breaking my heart. Jessica and Josh, especially.#MamaJune….what a sorry excuse of a mother.

Fans send their hearts to Jessica after she breaks down in Mama June: Road to Redemption, Episode 19, Season 6

Fans of Mama June: Road to Redemption saw Jessica break down as she opened up about her feelings. They said they felt sad for her and that she deserved a hug.

PAYOLA @rcbird1021 I was trying to figure out why Jessica was living with pumpkin but she has no one else. #MamaJune my God a mother just walking away from her kids as they crumble and fall is what I see June doing. I was trying to figure out why Jessica was living with pumpkin but she has no one else. #MamaJune my God a mother just walking away from her kids as they crumble and fall is what I see June doing.

The One & Only Me 🚺😷 @GEMof72



Josh needs to realize that’s her mom as bad as it is. I wouldn’t let June come to my house. I feel sorry for Jessica. I want her to have a great life. I pray these kids have the best life. #MamaJune is a selfish heffa.Josh needs to realize that’s her mom as bad as it is. I wouldn’t let June come to my house. I feel sorry for Jessica. I want her to have a great life. I pray these kids have the best life. #MamaJune is a selfish heffa. Josh needs to realize that’s her mom as bad as it is. I wouldn’t let June come to my house.

Kami @MeidasKami #MamaJune My heart broke for Jessica tonight. Can't imagine watching my mom that hurt me help total strangers when I need help. June is selfish/manipulative. She said that if the girls want to be in her life they have to accept Jason. WTF! Someone needs to put June in her place. #MamaJune My heart broke for Jessica tonight. Can't imagine watching my mom that hurt me help total strangers when I need help. June is selfish/manipulative. She said that if the girls want to be in her life they have to accept Jason. WTF! Someone needs to put June in her place.

While fans shared their sadness for Jessica, many questioned the kind of mother June was and some even stated that June had "ruined all her kids."

@astuedler🇺🇸🇧🇧♋️🌺🦀📖👪😂🤦‍♀️😀 @astuedler Watching Jessica cry is breaking my heart, June you have a lot to answer for #MamaJune Watching Jessica cry is breaking my heart, June you have a lot to answer for #MamaJune https://t.co/8J1R2722CJ

Kaity Jarvis @SimplyKaity_ Seeing Jessica get so upset and finally let everything out is so sad. June has ruined all of her kids, and I don’t think she can fix the breaks in the family. It’s sad to see it’s been years in the making. June needs some serious help. #MamaJune Seeing Jessica get so upset and finally let everything out is so sad. June has ruined all of her kids, and I don’t think she can fix the breaks in the family. It’s sad to see it’s been years in the making. June needs some serious help. #MamaJune

DecemberDreamer @Zunndraii Awww Jessica. 🥺 I wish I could give her a big hug right now. June get your shxt together!!! #MamaJune Awww Jessica. 🥺 I wish I could give her a big hug right now. June get your shxt together!!! #MamaJune

John G @JohnG500 @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune Bring vulnerable and showing emotions is quite alright. Get it out instead of holding it in. Love you Jessica. @DrIshMajor Bring vulnerable and showing emotions is quite alright. Get it out instead of holding it in. Love you Jessica. @DrIshMajor @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune

Jess @jdyeww Poor Jessica. She acts like she doesn't care, but she obviously does. June really did a number on all her kids. #MamaJune Poor Jessica. She acts like she doesn't care, but she obviously does. June really did a number on all her kids. #MamaJune

What happened in the latest episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption?

Jessica started off by revealing that her mother barely ever listened to what she had to say. She then added that with June, no one knew if she was lying or telling the truth and also noted that she learned about June for the first time before she went to college.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared that she learned to put her boundaries up with her mother after the situation with her car. June pawned Jessica's car and since she failed to pay it back, her vehicle was repossessed. Continuing, she shared that she wasn't aware of Geno and June's addiction until it happened.

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune You have every right to be upset, Jessica You have every right to be upset, Jessica 💔 #MamaJune https://t.co/l6PxJkKQZe

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she felt it was weird when June bought her 24-year-old alleged boyfriend a car and also paid for his house for a year. Further, Jessica said that she and her mother's alleged boyfriend were the same age and questioned why June didn't help her own daughter out.

Opening up about how June's behavior affected her life, Jessica said that it doesn't bother her anymore. During her confessional, she said:

"For the first part of my life, I lived with Doe Doe. I mean, I didn't know what Mama was up to. I just learned to grow up on my own and Mama wasn't around the and she's barely around now."

Jessica then broke down after she opened up about how Josh and Pumpkin had been helping her out. She said that they do a lot and stated:

"I'm grown, I mean they could've told me, you know, 'Jessica you're old enough like, you need to do your own thing. And they could have just, not basically not been around like Mama has."

Dr. Ish told the Mama June: Road to Redemption star that Pumpkin and Josh did so much for her because they loved her. He added that she was worthy of love and that it mattered. He added that if June had been the mother she wanted, Jessica wouldn't have been the woman she needed to be right now.

The episode was filled with emotions and fan reactions show just how much Jessica's story affected them.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on We Tv. Readers can check local listings for more information

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far