"Sending you LOVE": Fans feel sorry for Alana as she bottles up her feelings in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for another drama-filled episode on Friday night. In the episode titled Sick and Tired, things took a wild turn after June tested positive for Covid-19 and exposed her children and grandchildren to the virus.
The family finally decided they had enough of her. Especially Alana, who said she didn't want to have anything to do with her mother.
Episode 18 of Mama June: Road to Redemption showcased the family battling Covid-19. Alana felt embarrassed to call her boyfriend Dralin and break the news to him. She called him up and told him that he might be exposed to Covid-19 and that he should get himself tested. Luckily, he tested negative.
However, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star was far from okay. She was upset with June for ruining her sweet 16th birthday party. She was also still furious with her mother for abandoning her at the airport. However, most of all, Alana claimed that she had enough after her mother exposed the family to Covid-19.
During her confessional, Alana shared:
"Leave it to Mama, she ruined my sweet 16, and maybe even the first relationship I ever had before it even started."
Later in the episode, after everyone recovered, Doe Doe asked the girls to meet up with her for frozen yogurt. Alana said if they were just going to talk about June, she wouldn't want to go. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that everything was going to circle back to June.
Pumpkin asked her sister if she had anything to say about their mother. That's when Alana shared that she was done with the whole situation and that she didn't want to talk about it anymore.
To help Alana open up about her feelings and what she had bottled up about her mother, Pumpkin decided to call Dr.Ish. She asked him to come over and talk to Alana about her feelings for June.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to send their hearts out to Alana.
Fans send their heart out to Alana after she said she's done with her mother in Mama June: Road to Redemption
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Alana deserved so much better and they were glad that Pumpkin was there for her.
More details on what happene this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption
After the producers told Pumpkin that June tested positive for Covid, everyone else got themselves tested. Luckily, Alana, Jessica, Doe Doe and her daughter tested negative. Sadly, Pumpkin, Josh, Ella and baby Bentley tested positive.
Ella and Bentley had trouble breathing, and it was so bad that Pumpkin had to give them breathing treatment. Meanwhile, Josh's condition worsened. He couldn't get out of bed, couldn't eat, kept coughing and had trouble breathing. He had to drive himself to the hospital.
Doctors revealed that Josh was suffering from secondary pneumonia. Two weeks after staying in quarantine, the family finally recovered and went about their regular routine.
Next week, when the series returns, June moves closer to Pumpkin's home. She tells her daughter that Alana could not live with her, but Pumpkin denies it.
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.