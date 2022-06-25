"Sending you LOVE": Fans feel sorry for Alana as she bottles up her feelings in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for another drama-filled episode on Friday night. In the episode titled Sick and Tired, things took a wild turn after June tested positive for Covid-19 and exposed her children and grandchildren to the virus.

The family finally decided they had enough of her. Especially Alana, who said she didn't want to have anything to do with her mother.

Episode 18 of Mama June: Road to Redemption showcased the family battling Covid-19. Alana felt embarrassed to call her boyfriend Dralin and break the news to him. She called him up and told him that he might be exposed to Covid-19 and that he should get himself tested. Luckily, he tested negative.

However, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star was far from okay. She was upset with June for ruining her sweet 16th birthday party. She was also still furious with her mother for abandoning her at the airport. However, most of all, Alana claimed that she had enough after her mother exposed the family to Covid-19.

During her confessional, Alana shared:

"Leave it to Mama, she ruined my sweet 16, and maybe even the first relationship I ever had before it even started."

Later in the episode, after everyone recovered, Doe Doe asked the girls to meet up with her for frozen yogurt. Alana said if they were just going to talk about June, she wouldn't want to go. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that everything was going to circle back to June.

Pumpkin asked her sister if she had anything to say about their mother. That's when Alana shared that she was done with the whole situation and that she didn't want to talk about it anymore.

To help Alana open up about her feelings and what she had bottled up about her mother, Pumpkin decided to call Dr.Ish. She asked him to come over and talk to Alana about her feelings for June.

Shan-tel @Shanny1405 Alana baby my heart goes out to you! Honey you deserve so much better. It made me want to cry no kid no matter how old they are should have to feel that way! Just know that Pumpkin Josh, Jessica, Ella & Bentley all love you & need you! Sending you LOVE! #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption Alana baby my heart goes out to you! Honey you deserve so much better. It made me want to cry no kid no matter how old they are should have to feel that way! Just know that Pumpkin Josh, Jessica, Ella & Bentley all love you & need you! Sending you LOVE!#MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to send their hearts out to Alana.

Fans send their heart out to Alana after she said she's done with her mother in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Alana deserved so much better and they were glad that Pumpkin was there for her.

Lynn Fryson @LynnFryson1 @Shanny1405 Keep your head up! I love you and I am so sorry for you and your sister's @Shanny1405 Keep your head up! I love you and I am so sorry for you and your sister's 💓💓💓

Amy @texasgirl99 When u can’t answer if ur own mother loves you or not is the saddest thing ever! Alana is so lucky to have Pumpkin and Josh even Jessica she doesn’t have to wonder if they love her she knows! #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption When u can’t answer if ur own mother loves you or not is the saddest thing ever! Alana is so lucky to have Pumpkin and Josh even Jessica she doesn’t have to wonder if they love her she knows! #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

scorpio @xxmagdalenaa Aww Alana is so nice! She said if she has to help she’ll go help! Like how is she much more helpful than her momma!! I love how these sisters take care of each other!! Will always watch for them! #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption Aww Alana is so nice! She said if she has to help she’ll go help! Like how is she much more helpful than her momma!! I love how these sisters take care of each other!! Will always watch for them! #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Kami @MeidasKami Sometimes I forget that Pumpkin is only 22 yrs old because of how mature/responsible she is. She had to grow up too fast. I am so happy she stepped up to raise Alana when June abandoned her. #MamaJune Sometimes I forget that Pumpkin is only 22 yrs old because of how mature/responsible she is. She had to grow up too fast. I am so happy she stepped up to raise Alana when June abandoned her. #MamaJune

🏇🏿JUNETEENTH🏇🏿 @angel206

#MamaJune I'm glad that Pumpkin got @DrIshMajor to talk to Alana. She may not realize or like it right now, however she will appreciate it later. I'm glad that Pumpkin got @DrIshMajor to talk to Alana. She may not realize or like it right now, however she will appreciate it later.#MamaJune https://t.co/FVK47LpbP0

Tanya @tlselle72 #MamaJune I'm impressed with Pumpkin on how she handled with her sister and has the maturity to ask for professional help like Dr Ish so Alana can express her feelings & fears out to him! I'm impressed with Pumpkin on how she handled with her sister and has the maturity to ask for professional help like Dr Ish so Alana can express her feelings & fears out to him! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍 #MamaJune

Kaity Jarvis @SimplyKaity_ Poor Alana, as someone who’s gone through this it’s hard but going through it at such a young age is harder. Hopefully June gets it together and doesn’t ruin what little love they have left. #MamaJune Poor Alana, as someone who’s gone through this it’s hard but going through it at such a young age is harder. Hopefully June gets it together and doesn’t ruin what little love they have left. #MamaJune

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Alana is getting really emotional in opening up about everything to Dr. Ish! #MamaJune Alana is getting really emotional in opening up about everything to Dr. Ish! #MamaJune

Allison @Daviesallison1A I think Alana needs private therapy to help her #MamaJune I think Alana needs private therapy to help her #MamaJune

Kentucky Daisy @kentucky_daisy Damn! Pumpkin didn’t have a bday party for Alana bc of covid and June brings it over. Poor Alana! Dick move! #MamaJune Damn! Pumpkin didn’t have a bday party for Alana bc of covid and June brings it over. Poor Alana! Dick move! #MamaJune

MafiaPrincess Yakuza @MafiaPrincez Jesus God in heaven, Junebug sure knows how to pick them. Homeboy is the ugliest yet. #MamaJune @DrIshMajor she's using again. I can tell. I feel bad for Alana. God bless Lauryn and Josh they have created a great family unit. @HoneyBooBooWEtv Jesus God in heaven, Junebug sure knows how to pick them. Homeboy is the ugliest yet. #MamaJune @DrIshMajor she's using again. I can tell. I feel bad for Alana. God bless Lauryn and Josh they have created a great family unit. @HoneyBooBooWEtv

More details on what happene this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption

After the producers told Pumpkin that June tested positive for Covid, everyone else got themselves tested. Luckily, Alana, Jessica, Doe Doe and her daughter tested negative. Sadly, Pumpkin, Josh, Ella and baby Bentley tested positive.

Ella and Bentley had trouble breathing, and it was so bad that Pumpkin had to give them breathing treatment. Meanwhile, Josh's condition worsened. He couldn't get out of bed, couldn't eat, kept coughing and had trouble breathing. He had to drive himself to the hospital.

Doctors revealed that Josh was suffering from secondary pneumonia. Two weeks after staying in quarantine, the family finally recovered and went about their regular routine.

Next week, when the series returns, June moves closer to Pumpkin's home. She tells her daughter that Alana could not live with her, but Pumpkin denies it.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

