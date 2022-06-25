"Poor Josh": Fans feel sad for Josh after he drove himself to the ER in Mama June: Road to Redemption 

Mama June: Road to Redemption season 6 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Friday night. Titled Sick and Tired, this week turmoil erupted for June Shannon and her family.

June tested positive for Covid-19 and exposed her family to the virus as well. While everyone was on the road to recovery, Josh's condition worsened and he had to drive himself to the emergency room.

Episode 18 of Mama June: Road to Redemption saw Pumpkin, Josh, Ella and baby Bentley battling Covid. June showed up unannounced at Alana's birthday party and was later told by producers that she had tested positive for the virus. They also informed Pumpkin and her family about the same.

Jessica, Alana, Dralin - Alana's boyfriend, Doe Doe Shannon and her daughter tested negative. However, Pumpkin, Josh, Ella and one-month-old Bentley tested positive for the virus and had to quarantine themselves.

During his confessional, Josh shared:

"June has come and fu**ed it up again people. And it amazes me at the stupidity. It's not safe for my newborn child in the house. It's not safe for my three-year-old. God forbid Alana catch it. People are dying from this sh*t and June will skate by like she always does."

Pumpkin said that because of June's carelessness, Josh had to miss a couple of weeks of work and said that due to this, the bills have been piling up. At the same time, Alana also had to miss two weeks of school.

While June's condition wasn't that bad, Josh and the kids were having a hard time. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star shared that she had to give Ella and Bentley breathing treatment. She added that Bentley was coughing and wheezing while Ella wasn't eating much.

However, the one person that Covid affected the most was Josh. He couldn't get out of bed or eat. His condition worsened and he wasn't able to breathe properly and kept coughing and he had to drive himself to the emergency room. Doctors later revealed that Josh was suffering from secondary pneumonia due to Covid.

Eventually, the family recovered and tested negative for Covid-19. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that they felt bad for Josh.

Fans feel bad for Josh after his condition worsens in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans of Mama June: Road to Redemption shared that they felt sad for Josh and his condition. Some also added that Josh's outburst towards June was valid after she put his entire family at risk of the deadly virus.

Sharon🦀 @Shubbysmah #mamajune I can’t stand June now. Josh has every right to feel the way he does about june sorry self. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption I can’t stand June now. Josh has every right to feel the way he does about june sorry self. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption #mamajune

Monica Greene @MonicaG95993156 I feel so bad for josh. He’s trying his best to pick up the family when June fucks it up. #Mamajune I feel so bad for josh. He’s trying his best to pick up the family when June fucks it up. #Mamajune

💋♋️🎉𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚🎉♋️💋 @BillingsOctavia #MamaJune Josh is right and I don’t blame him at all. This is all June fault and took it too far. #MamaJune RoadToRedemption #FromNotToHot Josh is right and I don’t blame him at all. This is all June fault and took it too far. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption #FromNotToHot #MamaJune

Tonya @tonyabonya #MamaJune should be ashamed of herself. #MamaJune doesn’t have any shame or remorse. My heart goes out to Pumpkin. Not only does she and Josh have #COVID19 but her three year old and newborn baby too! #MamaJune should be ashamed of herself. #MamaJune doesn’t have any shame or remorse. My heart goes out to Pumpkin. Not only does she and Josh have #COVID19 but her three year old and newborn baby too!

LionessQueen @AGOODGROWNWOMAN No No No! Not Josh having to go to the ER. #MamaJune No No No! Not Josh having to go to the ER. #MamaJune

LionessQueen @AGOODGROWNWOMAN Poor Josh! Aww and lil Ella look so sad while sick! #MamaJune Poor Josh! Aww and lil Ella look so sad while sick! #MamaJune

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Josh despises June and I honestly don't blame. She creates chaos wherever she goes. #MamaJune Josh despises June and I honestly don't blame. She creates chaos wherever she goes. #MamaJune

More details on what happened this week on Mama June: Road to Redemption

While Pumpkin and her family recovered from Covid-19, Alana and Jessica quarantined in the basement, in Alana's room. At the same time, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star quarantined herself in a hotel room.

What made Pumpkin even more upset with her mother was the fact that she didn't call and apologize for putting her family through the turmoil.

After recovering, June decided to meet her boyfriend Justin for lunch. June broke the news of her wanting to move closer to Pumpkin's home. She asked him to move in with her. Though he found it a little early to move in with her, he agreed to move in with June.

Meanwhile, Pumpkin decided to call Dr. Ish to have a talk with Alana, who was bottling up her feelings about June.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far