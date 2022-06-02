How did June Shannon and Justin Stroud meet? Mama June Road To Redemption star confirms getting hitched in March

Road to Redemption star Mama June, known initially as June Shannon, confirmed getting hitched to Justin Stroud through an Instagram video that she posted on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The former Toddlers and Tiaras star confirmed that she is officially "off the market" and is married to her husband.

The star captioned the video with taglines such as #myforever and #truelove, showing off both her engagement ring and her wedding band for the first time. The 42-year-old reality star urged her fans to tune into her show Road to Redemption to learn more about her relationship with her now-husband Stroud, who she married in March this year, after less than a year of dating.

As reported by Page Six, a clerk from a Wilkinson County, Georgia, courthouse revealed to the publication that the pair had tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

How did Road to Redemption star Mama June meet her husband?

The reality star and her husband, Justin Stroud, connected online over TikTok, and sparks flew between the two. In an exclusive podcast interview with Hollywood Life, Mama June revealed that Justin didn't know that she was famous and hadn't told him she had been a victim of domestic abuse. She said:

"We became friends originally, and he didn’t know who Mama June was when he met me. I had been told I wasn’t his type, that he wasn’t single. But it turns out I was his type, and he was single!"

The Road to Redemption star and her husband sparked engagement rumors as they were seen ring-shopping together. As per the exclusive photographs obtained by Page Six, the couple was at a Kay Jewelers store in the Auburn Mall in Auburn, Ala.

According to the publication, a similar ring from the store is priced at around $3500 for a 1.5-carat center stone. It was although unclear as to which ring Justin chose. When the couple got married, they were together for only five months.

This wedding marks the Road to Redemption star's first marriage, as she was never legally married to ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, with whom she shares Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The duo was engaged from 2013-to 2014 before they split.

Mama June dated Geno Doak in 2019. However, their relationship wasn't smooth sailing. The duo was arrested together at an Alabama gas station after a domestic dispute, following which Doak was sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Corrections.

In February, Stroud was arrested in Florida on an outstanding warrant for drug charges, as per Page Six. He was released in March 2022, when Mama June was seen waiting for him.

Road to Redemption star Mama June loses custody of her youngest daughter

Mama June has officially lost custody of her eldest daughter, Lana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The Road to Redemption star is a mother to four girls: Anna, 27; Jessica, 25; Lauryn, 22; and Alana, “Honey Boo Boo,” 16.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a judge in Georgia granted Alana's sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sole custody over Honey Boo Boo, with visitation rights being decided by Pumpkin herself.

Mama June will be allowed to contact the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star by phone every day and will have to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support until the youngest daughter turns 18. She is currently 16 years old.

The court documents revealed that the Road to Redemption star earns approximately $25,000 per month, depending on “production and endorsements.” At the time of filing, Mama June’s show had “not been renewed for a new season,” so her only “certain income is a disability of $1,015.00 per month.”

On May 19, 2022, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gave birth to twins, a boy, and a girl. She married Josh in 2018 and welcomed baby girl Ella before the wedding. The couple became pregnant with baby Bently in June 2021. Meanwhile, Mama June confessed that her daughter wasn't ready to have more kids.

