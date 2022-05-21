"Josh is a good one!": Mama June: Road to Redemption fans applaud Josh for putting up with the drama 

Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for another eventful episode on Friday night. Over the past two seasons, it's been clear that Mama June was majorly missing from her daughters' lives. Pumpkin and Josh had to pick up the pieces and care for their family, especially Alana.
Fans who've been following the series applaud Josh for putting up with all of June's drama and looking after Alana like she's his own. Picking up right where the season premiere left, the episode featured Mama June in her hotel, breaking down the abuse she underwent with Geno.
June opened up about how previously she didn't have the courage to break up with Geno. Following it up, she also shared that she is finally ready to take that step. June called Pumpkin to give her the news, but her daughter didn't buy it. This was similar to what June did after Geno's court hearing.
Outside the courthouse, she told Geno that they were too toxic for each other and walked away. Soon after ending her relationship with Geno, Mama June got into her sister's car and met Pumpkin and her newborn son Bentley. When the Mama June: Road to Redemption star heard the news of her mum's homecoming, she was shocked and informed Josh and her sisters about it.
But Josh sadly wasn't ready to meet June yet. He was furious at her for her behavior. Alana also wasn't prepared to face her mum just yet.
While hiding in Alana's room, Josh tried to have the birds and bees talk with the young Mama June: Road to Redemption star. Shocked, Alana was quick to stop Josh in his tracks, claiming she would learn about it in her health class.
Later that evening, Josh asked Pumpkin about June. She shared that her mum would be staying with them for a few more days. Despite not being happy about it, Josh supported Pumpkin in her decision as he had been doing all these years.
Fans who watched the episode were happy that Josh and Pumpkin have each other. They also shared that he is "a good one" for putting up with all the drama.
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Josh has been the MVP for the past two seasons.
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on WEtv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.