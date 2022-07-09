"Crazy, and delusional": Fans slam June, claiming Alana doesn't want to move in with her in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5 returned to WEtv for an all-new intense episode on Friday night.

Titled Too Little Too Late, in episode 20, June thought she could move in closer to where her family was staying and take Alana from her sister. However, she was proven wrong. Josh and Pumpkin decided to file for sole custody of Alana after the 16-year-old herself shared that she didn't want to stay with her mother.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 #mamajune is crazy, and delusional!! Alana is old enough to tell a judge she's not comfortable with going back to her mama. #mamajune is crazy, and delusional!! Alana is old enough to tell a judge she's not comfortable with going back to her mama.

This week on Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin surprised June by visiting her at her new place. She was already furious at June and it only got worse after the latter shared that Alana could live with her now.

Pumpkin then told June that Alana would not be moving in with her, adding that she was Alana's mother now, and had been, ever since June had abandoned her years ago.

However, June didn't back down. She yelled at Pumpkin, claiming that Alana was hers and that she could take her back anytime.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam June and claim that Alana didn't want to live with her.

Fans condemn June for thinking that Alana would move in with her and Justin in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that June was delusional in thinking that Alana would stay with her after what she put her through, with some saying that June was a horrible mother to Alana and that the young Mama June: Road to Redemption star would be better off with Pumpkin and Josh.

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 June knows she doesn't really even want Alana to live with her. #mamajune June knows she doesn't really even want Alana to live with her. #mamajune

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life June, you need to stop begging Pumpkin to have Alana move in with you and a new man she doesn't even know so stop buying them your love it can't save you #MamaJune June, you need to stop begging Pumpkin to have Alana move in with you and a new man she doesn't even know so stop buying them your love it can't save you #MamaJune https://t.co/02KuRRESL3

Naves @vulnaviaj Why does June think Alana should live with her? She’s been a horrible mother to that child. Alana is old enough to choose where she lives & it’s not with her momma. #MamaJune Why does June think Alana should live with her? She’s been a horrible mother to that child. Alana is old enough to choose where she lives & it’s not with her momma. #MamaJune

Stacey, Obviously @sebbysgirl1981 June don't deserve Alana after the way she's been treating her. So I don't blame Alana one bit. #mamajune June don't deserve Alana after the way she's been treating her. So I don't blame Alana one bit. #mamajune

Curtisia Green @curtisia_green I definitely agree that Pumpkin and Josh should get full of custody of Alana and June needs to deal with that. #MamaJune I definitely agree that Pumpkin and Josh should get full of custody of Alana and June needs to deal with that. #MamaJune

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Alana refused to live with June and Sugar Bear it's too much hell she rather feel safe with her sister Pumpkin who's more of a mother that takes good care of her #MamaJune Alana refused to live with June and Sugar Bear it's too much hell she rather feel safe with her sister Pumpkin who's more of a mother that takes good care of her #MamaJune

Naves @vulnaviaj I hate to say it but I think there’s one reason June wants Alana: if she has here, she gets to be in control of any money Alana makes. Alana needs to stay with her sisters & Josh, who actually care about her & her well-being. #MamaJune I hate to say it but I think there’s one reason June wants Alana: if she has here, she gets to be in control of any money Alana makes. Alana needs to stay with her sisters & Josh, who actually care about her & her well-being.#MamaJune

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The nerve of #MamaJune for inviting Alana to move in with her and Justin!! If that happens, it will probably go like what happened with Geno! The nerve of #MamaJune for inviting Alana to move in with her and Justin!! If that happens, it will probably go like what happened with Geno!

Allison @Daviesallison1A No way in hell Alana wants to move with June #MamaJune No way in hell Alana wants to move with June #MamaJune

More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5, Episode 20

When Pumpkin told her mother that Alana would be staying with her and that she was her mother now, June retorted by asking her daughter whether she had written proof of the same. Though the question stumped Pumpkin, she didn't back down.

When she returned home and told Josh what had happened, the Mama June: Road to Redemption couple immediately decided that it would be best if they filed for Alana's sole custody. Since the temporary custody they had was outdated, the two decided to visit a lawyer and file for a new one.

Alana, who overheard the conversation between Pumpkin and Josh, told them that she wasn't interested in living with June, especially after she heard about her mother's new boyfriend Justin. The 16-year-old revealed that she didn't trust Justin and didn't feel comfortable staying with them.

Alana further added that while Justin might seem nice at first, things could go south at any time, just like it did with Geno. The next day, Alana and Pumpkin visited a lawyer who filed the necessary papers.

Now, all that is left is for June to sign the paper. However, the family knows that it will be a difficult task to get her to sign Alana over to Pumpkin and Josh's custody.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WEtv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far