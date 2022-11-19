Netflix releases final trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ahead of December 2022 release

Netflix has released the final trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, showcasing the events set to transpire in the series’ final episodes. The trailer seems absolutely action-packed, teasing the arrival of additional players in this ultimate showdown between Enrico Pucci and Jolyne Cujoh.

The quick turnaround of the final batch of episodes for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is also incredibly exciting. While a 6-month gap existed between the release of the first batch of episodes and the second, only a 3-month gap will have passed between the release of the second batch of episodes and the third.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s final trailer teases “Sons of DIO” group entering the fray

Friday afternoon saw Netflix release the final trailer for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean series. The trailer confirms that the final batch will consist of 14 episodes, and reconfirms the previously announced release date of Thursday, December 1, 2022. Netflix is the only place to catch the official release of these episodes.

The trailer highlights Jolyne Cujoh and Ermes Costello’s breaking out of prison, which is followed by Narciso Anastasia and Weather Forecast’s escape from behind bars. The two break out in order to assist Jolyne in her efforts to reach Cape Canaveral, which is where Enrico Pucci is heading, and theorizes that “heaven” will reveal itself.

The main group of enemies along the way seems to be a group known as the Sons of DIO, whom Pucci seemingly calls on for help as he’s being pursued by Jolyne and her associates. The jam-packed trailer teases and features moments from plenty of fight scenes throughout this final batch of episodes, also excitedly teasing the return of Jotaro Kujo and his Stand.

No announcements regarding a change in cast have been made for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s third and final release, suggesting that all previously cast actors will return. However, the introduction of the Sons of DIO group will likely include several new voice actors, which seem to have not yet been announced as of this article’s writing.

While it is possible that this announcement will come in the two weeks remaining until the third episode batch’s premiere, it’s likely that no such announcement will be made. David Productions, Netflix, and the rest of the adaptation team will likely coincide such an announcement with the episode’s release, or simply not make such an announcement at all.

