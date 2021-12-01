Stone Ocean debuts first female JoJo 'Jolyne Cujoh' after 5 generations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures fans are quite excited as Stone Ocean has finally been released. Part 6 of this series is quite special as Jolyne Cujoh is the first female Joestar in the JoJo series.

The first 12 episodes have been released simultaneously and the episodes are available to stream online.

Jolyne Cujoh: The first female Joestar protagonist

Hirohiko Araki’s magnum opus, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, received an anime adaptation. Stone Ocean was released today and fans are buzzing with excitement. Part 6 of an ongoing series is special compared to its previous counterparts. Stone Ocean features the first-ever female Joestar, who will be the central protagonist of the show.

Nick Russ @ NEONCITY @Hijump62 @anime_jojo is just so damn good. So glad that all the anime only fans are finally getting to experience Stone Ocean! @anime_jojo is just so damn good. So glad that all the anime only fans are finally getting to experience Stone Ocean! https://t.co/HIlIJnOPva

Liam Dempsey 📉🖌 @shymander Loving STONE OCEAN so far, but this straight-up body horror is gonna make my scalp prickle the whole time 💀 Loving STONE OCEAN so far, but this straight-up body horror is gonna make my scalp prickle the whole time 💀 https://t.co/0ujWwV59EN

Those who know Araki, understand that each character pays homage to a certain artist or a song. In this case, Jolyne Cujoh was named after Dolly Parton’s song called “Jolene.” Much like her father, Jolyne Cujoh is a brash young woman with bleached hair and is confident in her abilities. She really is a JoJo in every sense of the word.

Her stand is called Stone Free, named after a song by Jimi Hendrix. This unique stand can be used on its own or by integrating into the stand user’s body. It allows the stand user to use the strings to hear audio from afar and manipulate physical objects.

When fans first saw Jotaro in Part 3 and Jolyne in Part 6, both were sitting down in jail cells. The proverb “like father like daughter” is apt for these JoJo characters, even if their relationship can be a little tense.

Kira Buckland ★ STONE OCEAN 🦋 @KiraBuckland For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.



I can't believe I'm saying this, but...



It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.



My dream has finally come true. 🦋 For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.I can't believe I'm saying this, but...It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.My dream has finally come true. 🦋 https://t.co/MRDdBzeD1k

It will be interesting to watch all the stand battles that will take place between Jolyne and the villains in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Stone Ocean. Stone Free is a versatile stand and the combat abilities depend on the creativity of the stand user.

Where to watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean is exclusively available on Netflix. They have acquired exclusive global streaming rights. Stone Ocean will have 12 episodes released simultaneously. The television broadcast in Japan will begin on January 7, 2022. For Japanese viewers, the show will also be available on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.

Edited by Srijan Sen