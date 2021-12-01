When and where to watch Stone Ocean: Release timings for all regions 

The excitement continues to build for JoJo fans as Stone Ocean is merely hours away from being released. As of now, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures has received an anime adaptation for five out of the eight parts. Stone Ocean will be the sixth part of an ongoing manga series.

Stone Ocean will be released on December 1, 2021. The release time and the respective streaming platform has been mentioned below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Stone Ocean release date, expected release time and where to watch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean will be released on December 1, 2021. Due to the lack of official statements that confirm the release time, fans were able to predict it by observing the launch of the previous parts. The expected release time for various regions are mentioned below:

12:00 am Pacific Daylight Time

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 am Eastern Daylight Time

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time

Stone Ocean will be available exclusively on Netflix. The first 12 episodes will be released simultaneously, and the television broadcasts in Japan will begin by January 7, 2022. Viewers in Japan can watch the show on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Stone Ocean cast

Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of the show, will be voiced by Ai Fairouz. She is a young voice actor who is well-known for playing the role of Hibiki Sakura from How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift. Fairouz was ecstatic about being offered the chance to voice the lead character of Stone Ocean. She said:

"I cannot live without “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” series and it is also what aspired me to take voice acting as a profession. I cried so much as it was literally the moment my dream came true, which I have chased over for 12 years. I love and admire Jolyne as a character and her beautiful, strong nature gave me strength especially during my student years, so I am grateful for the opportunity to voice Jolyne."

Tomokazu Seki will be lending his voice to Enrico Pucci, and Daisuke Ono returns to play the role of Kujo Jotaro. Ermes Costello will be voiced by Mutsumi Tamuro, and Mariya Ise will be voicing the mysterious Foo Fighters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar