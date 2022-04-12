Emily in Paris Season 3: Lucien Laviscourt's return and everything we need to know about Netflix show so far

Much to the delight of fans, Emily In Paris is here to stay with more adventures in store for Lily Collins' fashionable character Emily, who is now living the time of her life in Paris.

The Netflix series started with Emily Cooper, the lead character, navigating her marketing job, complicated love life, and friendships in Paris. The streaming platform renewed the series for a second season on Christmas 2021. Emily is once again returning for a third time with more fun-filled adventures.

What will Emily in Paris season 3 be about?

The second season saw Emily pick up the pieces after her love affair with Gabriel left her heartbroken. She also endured a turbulent friendship with her friend Camille and eventually fell for her new love interest, Alfie.

Last season also brought her the news that Sylvie is taking over Savoir and wants her to join her Paris team instead of returning to Chicago. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger which saw Emily call Sylvie and tell her that she’s made up her mind about whether to stay in Paris.

Lily Collins has hinted that the show might move to Berlin by sharing pictures from a recent photo shoot in which she wore her hair in a black cropped grungier looking style. It appears season 3 will take place here.

In other news, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, has been upgraded to a series regular for the third season of the drama-comedy. Alfie is a sarcastic and charming cynic who Emily meets in French class, where their friendly relationship quickly evolves into a romantic one.

Along with Laviscount and Cooper, the upcoming season of Emily in Paris will see series favorites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Park (Mindy), Razat (Camille), Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Julian (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery) return for the third installment of the Netflix series.

When will the new season drop?

Emily in Paris has been renewed for seasons three and four this January 2022. With the previous two seasons’ release dates, it can be estimated that season three may be released on Netflix as early as December this year.

The series will supposedly start filming later this year during the summer, which gives one hope that the upcoming season will be dropped on the streaming platform in December. Although no dates have been confirmed yet, speculations can be made regarding the release.

In February, Collins shared a behind-the-scenes video of Emily In Paris' wardrobe, expressing her wish to return to the series as soon as possible.

Watch this space for more updates on the third season of the popular romantic comedy series that took Netflix by storm when it was first released in 2020. It will drop on the Netflix streaming platform as usual.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar