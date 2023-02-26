Next in Fashion season 2 release date and air time on Netflix

Next in Fashion is set to return for another season this week, and Tan France has a new co-host in the upcoming second installment of the show. The new season will feature 12 new contestants as they bring their best designs to the stage.

Offering a brief summary of what to expect from season 2, Netflix’s Tudum reads:

"Twelve up-and-coming designers from across the nation will be put to the test to deliver cutting-edge looks. Expect to see everything from exaggerated puffers and sleek menswear to cut-out dresses and drag-inspired gowns."

Next in Fashion season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

All about the Next in Fashion season 2

The upcoming season of Next in Fashion will feature a dozen designers as they compete in a series of challenges throughout the competition to showcase their talent, creativity, and ability to design outfits for different occasions and with various materials. At the end of each episode, there will be one winner, while the contestant with the least impressive design will be asked to leave.

Moreover, contestants will have to come up with their designs from scratch in a matter of hours during the fast-paced Netflix competition to impress guest judges and be in the running for the grand prize of $200,000 from the subscription fashion service, Rent the Runway. The winner will also get the opportunity to launch their collection on the service’s website, RenttheRunway.com.

Set to compete in Next in Fashion season 2 are:

Usama Ishtay

Nigel Xavier

Qaysean Williams

Megan O’Cain

James Ford

Eliana Batsakis

Desyree Nicole

Deontre Hancock

Danny Godoy

Courtney Smith

Bao Tranchi

Amari Carter

The official trailer for Next in Fashion was released two weeks ago and featured Gigi Hadid and Tan France as they welcomed 12 new contestants and told them what the show is looking for in the upcoming season. The supermodel said that it’s all about exaggeration and playfulness, while her co-host further explained to the contestants that they will create the next iconic trends in fashion under the "watchful eyes of fashion royalty."

Next in Fashion season 2 will feature a number of guest judges including Donatella Versace, Jason Bolden, Isabel Marant, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Olivier Rousteing, Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Park, and Jennifer Hyman.

Meet the co-hosts

Tan France

Pakistani-British-American fashion designer, television personality, and author Tan France is famously known for his role as a fashion expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Tan France was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in April 1983, and grew up in a Muslim household with three siblings. As a child, he worked in his grandparents’ denim factory and picked up a thing or two about fashion while at it. By the time he was 13, he could make and embellish jean jackets and went on to study fashion at Doncaster College.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel and reality television star is set to appear as the co-host of the fashion reality show's season 2. She grew up in Santa Barbara, California and graduated from Malibu High School in 2013. Hadid went on to study criminal psychology at The New School in New York, but put her education on hold to focus on modeling. Gigi Hadid is currently one of the highest-paid models in the world with a net worth of $30 million.

Tune in on March 3 to watch the season premiere of Next in Fashion season 2 on Netflix.

