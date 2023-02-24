"I have every right to defend my friends": Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama explored as singer quits TikTok

American actress Selena Gomez has announced that she is taking a break from social media after she defended her best friend Taylor Swift for "being the best in the game."

On February 23, the 30-year-old star defended Swift after an old video of Hailey Bieber seemingly dissing the Wildest Dreams singer resurfaced on TikTok.

In the viral video, Bieber is seen hosting the rap battle show Drop The Mic alongside Method Man. The rapper is then heard stating:

"In a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album."

At this point, Hailey seemingly makes a gagging motion when Taylor Swift's name is mentioned. It is unknown when the episode aired but as per Insider, it was somewhere between October 2017 to March 2019.

To this, Selena Gomez came to her defense and stated:

Screenshot of Selena Gomez's comment on a resurfaced TikTok video.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

In another viral comment, Selena Gomez stated that she will always defend people whom she loves.

Screenshot of a comment made by Selena Gomez. (Image via @ghstofdrws/Twitter)

"I'm getting off social media. I have every right to defend my friends. Say whatever you want about me but MY people, I'd die for. Thanks so much."

Hailey Bieber denied throwing shade at Selena Gomez

The alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber ignited after the latter posted a since-deleted video alongside Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner. In the viral clip, the trio can be seen sipping their drinks and lipsyncing to a viral audio clip.

The audio was:

“I’m not saying she deserves it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

This video led many fans to believe that Hailey Bieber saying “God’s timing is always right” was a reference to the Round & Round singer's weight fluctuations due to her lupus medication. Gomez has even publicly addressed how she has faced criticism for it.

However, Bieber clarified that the video was not directed at anyone, and wrote (via Evie Magazine):

“I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tiktok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone.”

But fans refused to believe that Bieber did not mock Gomez, since the duo have allegedly been feuding ever since the former and Justin Bieber got married in 2018. Justin was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Selena.

Following her social media drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez took to her TikTok handle and conducted a live session where she announced her decision to leave the platform.

"I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love the way I am I don't care, I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so...but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

Gomez's account has since been deleted from the platform but her Instagram account is still running.

