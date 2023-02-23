"Just mad she isn't the queen of Instagram anymore": Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez eyebrow drama explored as former clears the air

American media personality Kylie Jenner set the record straight about her recent social media posts after Selena Gomez's fans criticized her for allegedly throwing shade at the latter.

On February 21, the 25-year-old personality took to her Instagram to share snaps from her latest photoshoot. One of the pictures featured a close-up of her eyebrows and had the text:

“This was an accident????”

The picture also showed Jenner having a FaceTime call with Hailey Bieber. This led many fans to believe that the duo were throwing shade at Selena Gomez after she surpassed her Instagram following and became the most-followed woman on the platform.

Moreover, internet users were quick to note that Kylie Jenner posted the pictures just hours after Gomez posted a video on her Instagram story about her own eyebrows.

Kylie Jenner claims she did not see Selena Gomez's Instagram story

After Selena Gomez fans started calling out Jenner for her alleged shade on the former, the 25-year-old beauty mogul responded to the rumors.

In the comments section of a video made by TikTok user @devotedly.yours, Jenner stated:

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

To this, Selena Gomez also reacted, stating:

“Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Jenner is not the only celebrity bashed by Gomez fans. Recently, Hailey Bieber was also dragged into the conversation after she posted a now-deleted TikTok video alongside Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

In the now-removed video, the trio can be seen lipsyncing to a viral audio clip while sipping their drinks. The audio was:

“I’m not saying she deserves it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Several fans believed that Bieber's “God’s timing is always right” was a reference to Gomez's recent weight fluctuations because of which she faced online scrutiny.

As per Evie Magazine, Bieber shut down rumors that the video was directed at someone, as she wrote:

“I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tiktok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone.”

However, even though they addressed the rumors, some fans refused to believe that Jenner and Bieber did not throw shade at Gomez and slammed the duo for their actions.

Several fans called out the duo for their alleged behavior and one even pointed out how the duo looked before getting under the knife.

Kylie Jenner, who was once the most followed woman on Instagram was recently dethroned by Selena Gomez.

As of writing, Jenner has 380,385,794 followers on the platform while Gomez has 381,124,343 followers.

On a personal front, Jenner recently revealed the name of her second child, Aire Webster, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The former duo are also parents to five-year-old Stormi Webster.

